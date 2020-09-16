Sally Makes Landfall Near Gulf Shores; Worst Is Still To Come For Escambia County

500 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

…THE CENTER OF THE EYE OF CATEGORY 2 HURRICANE SALLY MAKES

LANDFALL NEAR GULF SHORES ALABAMA…

…CATASTROPHIC AND LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING LIKELY ALONG

PORTIONS OF THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST…

At approximately 445 AM CDT…0945 UTC…the center of Hurricane

Sally’s eye made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2

hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 km/h) and a

minimum central pressure of 965 mb (28.50 inches).

4 AM UPDATE: HURRICANE SALLY A CATEGORY 2 STORM WITH 105 MPH WINDS

SPECIAL STATEMENT

LOCATION…30.1N 87.7W

ABOUT 40 MI…65 KM SW OF PENSACOLA FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…105 MPH…165 KM/H

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of the eye of Hurricane Sally

was located an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA

Doppler weather radars near latitude 30.1 North, longitude 87.7

West. Sally is moving toward the north-northeast near 3 mph (6

km/h). A north-northeastward to northeastward motion at a slightly

faster forward speed is expected later today and tonight, followed

by a faster northeastward motion on Thursday. On the forecast

track, the center of Sally will approach the northern Gulf Coast

this morning, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area later

today. Sally is then expected to move inland across southeastern

Alabama tonight.

Recent data from An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and

the Mobile Alabama Doppler weather radar indicate that maximum

sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some slight increase in strength is possible before the center of

Sally’s eye makes landfall later this morning. Rapid weakening is

expected after landfall occurs.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles

(205 km). A sustained wind of 98 mph (157 km/h) and a gust to 116

mph (187 km/h) were recently measured by an elevated NOS CO-OP

observing station in Fort Morgan, Alabama. A University of

Florida weather tower located at Gulf Shores, Alabama, reported a

sustained wind speed of 75 mph (121 km/h) and a gust to 93 mph

(150 km/h). NOAA buoy 42012, located about 50 miles southeast of

Mobile, Alabama, recently reported a sustained wind of 71 mph (115

km/h) and a pressure of 970.9 mb inside the eastern portion of

Sally’s eye.

RAINFALL: Through this afternoon, Sally will produce additional

rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches with localized higher amounts

possible along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from west

of Tallahassee, Florida to Mobile Bay, Alabama. Storm totals of 10

to 20 inches to isolated amounts of 35 inches is expected. Historic

and catastrophic flooding is unfolding. In addition, this rainfall

will lead to widespread moderate to major river flooding.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are spreading onshore within the

hurricane warning area in Florida and Alabama. Tropical storm

conditions will continue in portions of the warning areas through

tonight.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes may occur today and tonight across

portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and

southwestern Georgia.

NorthEscambia.com will update this story, and the graphics on this page will continually update with the latest information from the National Hurricane Center.

The latest specific information is in the graphics on this page.

.