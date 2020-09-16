Sally Makes Landfall Near Gulf Shores; Worst Is Still To Come For Escambia County
September 16, 2020
500 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
…THE CENTER OF THE EYE OF CATEGORY 2 HURRICANE SALLY MAKES
LANDFALL NEAR GULF SHORES ALABAMA…
…CATASTROPHIC AND LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING LIKELY ALONG
PORTIONS OF THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST…
At approximately 445 AM CDT…0945 UTC…the center of Hurricane
Sally’s eye made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2
hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 km/h) and a
minimum central pressure of 965 mb (28.50 inches).
4 AM UPDATE: HURRICANE SALLY A CATEGORY 2 STORM WITH 105 MPH WINDS
SPECIAL STATEMENT
LOCATION…30.1N 87.7W
ABOUT 40 MI…65 KM SW OF PENSACOLA FLORIDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…105 MPH…165 KM/H
At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of the eye of Hurricane Sally
was located an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA
Doppler weather radars near latitude 30.1 North, longitude 87.7
West. Sally is moving toward the north-northeast near 3 mph (6
km/h). A north-northeastward to northeastward motion at a slightly
faster forward speed is expected later today and tonight, followed
by a faster northeastward motion on Thursday. On the forecast
track, the center of Sally will approach the northern Gulf Coast
this morning, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area later
today. Sally is then expected to move inland across southeastern
Alabama tonight.
Recent data from An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and
the Mobile Alabama Doppler weather radar indicate that maximum
sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts.
Some slight increase in strength is possible before the center of
Sally’s eye makes landfall later this morning. Rapid weakening is
expected after landfall occurs.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles
(205 km). A sustained wind of 98 mph (157 km/h) and a gust to 116
mph (187 km/h) were recently measured by an elevated NOS CO-OP
observing station in Fort Morgan, Alabama. A University of
Florida weather tower located at Gulf Shores, Alabama, reported a
sustained wind speed of 75 mph (121 km/h) and a gust to 93 mph
(150 km/h). NOAA buoy 42012, located about 50 miles southeast of
Mobile, Alabama, recently reported a sustained wind of 71 mph (115
km/h) and a pressure of 970.9 mb inside the eastern portion of
Sally’s eye.
RAINFALL: Through this afternoon, Sally will produce additional
rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches with localized higher amounts
possible along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from west
of Tallahassee, Florida to Mobile Bay, Alabama. Storm totals of 10
to 20 inches to isolated amounts of 35 inches is expected. Historic
and catastrophic flooding is unfolding. In addition, this rainfall
will lead to widespread moderate to major river flooding.
WIND: Hurricane conditions are spreading onshore within the
hurricane warning area in Florida and Alabama. Tropical storm
conditions will continue in portions of the warning areas through
tonight.
TORNADOES: A few tornadoes may occur today and tonight across
portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and
southwestern Georgia.
