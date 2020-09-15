Pensacola Bay Bridge Closed Due To Wind, And It Was Struck By A Barge

The Pensacola Bay Bridge was closed Tuesday morning after it was struck by a barge and due to winds from Hurricane Sally.

The City of Gulf Breeze said a barge struck the bridge, and the Florida Department of Transportation will send an inspection team to access any damage.

FDOT noted the bridge was also closed due to sustained winds of 40 mph or greater.

The bridge is expected to remain close for the duration of Hurricane Sally.

Pictured above: The Gulf Breeze end of the Pensacola Bay Bridge just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Pictured below: The Pensacola end of the bridge.