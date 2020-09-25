Officials Plead With Public To Help Because Hurricane Sally Federal Individual Assistance Not Approved

Escambia County Commission Chairman Steven Barry and Senator Doug Broxson both say they are highly disappointed that a federal disaster declaration does not include any help for individuals and families.

“If John Doe makes an application to FEMA and he is denied, that’s one thing. If he doesn’t have the opportunity to apply for that direct assistance, that’s unfair. We have had a tremendous loss, and that’s unfair to our citizenry to not have the opportunity to apply. The merits of everybody’s situation is going to merit the award, but we have to have the opportunity for our people to apply,” Barry said.

What is called an Individual and Households Program (IHP) declaration that, simply put, helps people, was missing from the federal disaster declaration issued by President Donald Trump. It provides federal funds for home repairs, temporary housing, and additional programs for individuals and businesses.

“This is a different storm; it’s gotten different response from FEMA,” Broxson said. “Frankly, I’m very disappointed with that. We checked all the boxes, and there’s a narrative out that jutt it was not a big enough storm to get the attention of nation that would appall them about what we saw last week.”

The country launched an effort Wednesday on NorthEscambia.com to ask the public for help in the plea for individual assistance. Residents are still asked to gather several photos that show their damage, write a short email (up to 200 words) telling their story about Hurricane Sally damage, include the physical address of the damage and send the email to hurricanesally@myescambia.com..

By 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 516 residents had submitted their photographs and damage information, Barry said.

Barry and Broxson both expressed possible reasons the individual assistance declaration has not yet come down the pipe from Washington.

“We’ve been told that the folks that were in town and and doing assessments on the federal level didn’t see as much damage as they might have thought that they were going to see or maybe that they’ve seen in the past,” Barry said. “I would dare sare that had a lot to do with whether it’s a COVID issue, or the amount of boots that were on the ground here or the amount of time that was spent here.”

“There’s a tremendous amount of damage; I know it,” he continued. “I know my colleagues know it.”We’ve had two board meetings this week, and each of us to a person have limited the damage and the hurt that’s in our communities. So we know it exists. We know as a board and as a county that we deserve individual assistance.”

Broxson said FEMA would normally have a team of 300-400 people on the ground for a storm survey, but they did not due to COVID-19.

“To be very blunt with you, we’ve checked every box that we’ve always checked, and we’ve gotten a different response. That’s very disappointing, and hopefully we are going to see something happen more robust next week,” Broxson said. “Historically, I’ve never seen them not writing checks at this point. Very disappointing, and that’s after having the director here this weekend….You can’t see from 1,000 feet what is inside someone’s living room or the fact they’ve lost everything.”

“I can’t implore to the citizenry how important that aspect is,” Barry added. “Having been in office for a little while now and serving through the floods of 2014 the individual assistance part is what that’s what’s going to put money in the citizens household. I mean, that’s where it’s going to be direct financial assistance to our residents that have been been damaged, that have been harmed. So I don’t think the impact of that can be overstated.”