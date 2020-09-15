Members Should Contact EREC In Case Of A Power Outage. Here’s How.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is encouraging members to contact them in case of an outage rather than relying on their electronic meters.

EREC’s electric meters are designed to automatically detect and report power outages, but members are asked to report all outages in case the meter signal is obstructed.

Outages can be reported in one of three ways:

Call the EREC outage number at 1-877-OUT-EREC or 1-877-688-3732.

• Login to your account via erec.com and click the Outage Tab.

• Download EREC’s free mobile app through Apple and Android app stores. Login to your account, press the right arrow, and choose Report an Outage from the menu.

EREC crews will continue to work day and night restoring power as long as conditions are safe.