Members Should Contact EREC In Case Of A Power Outage. Here’s How.

September 15, 2020

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is encouraging members to contact them in case of an outage rather than relying on their electronic meters.

EREC’s electric meters are designed to automatically detect and report power outages, but members are asked to report all outages in case the meter signal is obstructed.

Outages can be reported in one of three ways:

  • Call the EREC outage number at 1-877-OUT-EREC or 1-877-688-3732.
  • • Login to your account via erec.com and click the Outage Tab.
  • • Download EREC’s free mobile app through Apple and Android app stores. Login to your account, press the right arrow, and choose Report an Outage from the menu.

EREC crews will continue to work day and night restoring power as long as conditions are safe.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 