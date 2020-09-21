Man Shot At Century Convenience Store Monday Night

September 21, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday night at a Century convenience store that sent one man to the hospital.

About 7:38 p.m. the law enforcement responded to a report of a man chasing another man with a gun at the Century Pit Stop on North Century Boulevard, according Amber Southard, public information officer for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“A short time later, a gunshot victim showed up at Atmore (Community) Hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound,” she said, adding he was shot during the Century incident.

No one was taken into custody following the incident and no description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 