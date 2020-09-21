Man Shot At Century Convenience Store Monday Night

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday night at a Century convenience store that sent one man to the hospital.

About 7:38 p.m. the law enforcement responded to a report of a man chasing another man with a gun at the Century Pit Stop on North Century Boulevard, according Amber Southard, public information officer for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“A short time later, a gunshot victim showed up at Atmore (Community) Hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound,” she said, adding he was shot during the Century incident.

No one was taken into custody following the incident and no description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.