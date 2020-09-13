Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Shooting At Group Of People In Atmore

September 13, 2020

One person is charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire toward a group of people in Atmore.

Amirr Raheem English, age 21 of Atmore, is now behind bars without bond.

Friday afternoon, the Atmore Police Department responded to reported gunfire near the intersection of Robinson and Maxwell streets.

“Witnesses at the scene described two males exiting a blue van and began firing toward a crowd of people. After discharging numerous rounds, the suspects fled the scene,” Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said Saturday.

Atmore Police officers found numerous shell casings in the roadway, and they also learned that a male had been shot and taken to Atmore Community Hospital by private vehicle.

Their investigation led them to Baldwin County Saturday. That’s where Atmore Police Department investigators, the Bay Minette Police Department and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office took English into custody.

Brooks said more arrests are forthcoming in the case.

The watermark was added to the mugshot by the computer system at the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 