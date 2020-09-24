Major Disaster Declaration Issued For Escambia County, No Individual Assistance Yet

A major disaster declaration was issued by President Donald Trump Thursday morning for Escambia County following Hurricane Sally. It does not yet include any provision for individual or household assistance.

The declaration will provide funding for roads, bridges, public facilities, debris removal and other public damages. So far, Escambia County has recorded some $183 million in damage to public infrastructure.

Escambia County Administrator said Escambia County will continue to seek funding for individual and household assistance.

“We are not taking our foot off the gas in trying to get that,” Commissioner Robert Bender said.

““I’m pleased to announce that FEMA has approved our request for a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This declaration adds all categories of public assistance for Escambia County, providing critical federal support for the long-term rebuilding efforts of this area following the severe damage and flooding that Sally left in its wake. Northwest Floridians are resilient, and we will continue to work with our local and federal partners to ensure a full recovery from Hurricane Sally.”

Beginning Wednesday on NorthEscambia.com, Escambia County began to ask the public to submit damage photos and narratives in an effort to seek assistance. By Thursday morning, about 250 people had submitted their damage photos directly to the count to be used to advocate for help for individuals and households. Click or tap here to submit your damage photographs and information.