Hurricane Sally: Volunteer Evacuations, Shelters Opening In Escambia And Santa Rosa In Florida And Atmore

This story includes valuable evacuation and shelter information for Escambia County in Florida and Atmore in Escambia County in Alabama. Scroll down to find your location.

Escambia County, Florida

Escambia County is now under a Hurricane Warning. A voluntary hurricane evacuation has been issued for Escambia County evacuation zone A. This area includes Perdido Key, Innerarity Point, Pensacola Beach and other low lying areas. The Pensacola Bay Center will open at 8 p.m. tonight as a hurricane risk shelter. Please take this notice seriously. The storm could potentially shift more to the east. If you live in a mobile home or have special needs, you should consider evacuation no matter the zone in which you live.

Zone A includes Pensacola Beach, Perdido Key and low-lying areas.

To look up your evacuation zone online, visit myescambia.com/knowyourzone.

Keep in mind it is always easier to go tens of miles, not hundreds. Consider going to a friend or relative’s home or a hotel. The Pensacola Bay Center will be opening at 8 p.m. tonight as a hurricane risk shelter. With COVID-19, a shelter should be a last resort.

Evacuation routes can be viewed here.

For a map of evacuation routes and zones, click here.

You must understand that when sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph or storm surge covers roadways, law enforcement, emergency medical services and fire departments may not be able to come to your aid.

If you live in an evacuation zone, be sure to check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those with special needs.

The Citizen Information Line will be open until midnight tonight and will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 until further notice. Residents with questions may call 850-471-6600.

Santa Rosa County, Florida

Here is shelter information from Santa Rosa County, Florida:

Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom St. in Milton (map), will open as a shelter tonight at 7 p.m. No pre-registration is required. There are no evacuation orders at this time, however residents in low-lying areas and mobile homes are encouraged to seek safer shelter.

No pre-registration is required. There are no evacuation orders at this time, however residents in low-lying areas and mobile homes are encouraged to seek safer shelter. Milton Community Center is also a pet-friendly shelter. Bring pet(s) in a carrier with proof of vaccinations and all pet food and supplies including water, leashes and/or litter boxes with litter.

Bring COVID supplies for you and your family or they will be provided for you. Masks are required in shelters.

Shelters are usually uncomfortable. Meals are not provided. It is recommended that other arrangements be made to stay at a hotel or with a friends or family in a well-constructed home out that is properly protected to withstand hurricane force winds.

Anyone needing transportation assistance to a shelter should call (850) 983-4636. Transportation will only be provided to a designated shelter.

Transportation will only be provided to a designated shelter. Bring the following items: Personal identification Water, non-perishable snacks and any special dietary needs. A change of clothing, rain gear and sturdy shoes. Toiletries and personal items. Blankets, pillows and sleeping bags. Games or toys for children; books for adults. Special items for infants or elderly family members. Battery operated radio, flashlights and plenty of spare batteries. Prescriptions or any over-the-counter medications you normally need.



Atmore, Alabama

The City of Atmore will have two shelters available for citizens who may need temporary shelter from Hurricane Sally. City officials have designated the auditorium at City Hall for Seniors, and for citizens with special needs. The second location, for all others, will be at Atmore Library on Church Street. These shelters will open at 8:00 PM, Monday evening, September 14, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, evacuees will be required to adhere to all of the CDC and State of

Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.

Evacuees are encouraged to bring bedding, food and water, and prescription medications to last for a minimum of 72 hours. Items forbidden in the shelter are alcohol and illegal narcotics.

Atmore Police will be providing security while the shelter is opened.

Anyone needing transportation to the shelter should call the Atmore Police Department at 251-368-9141, or 251-368-9095.