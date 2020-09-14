Hurricane Sally Track Shifts East Again

As of 10 p.m. Hurricane Sally is still a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph, and the forecast path has shifted east again with a landfall now forecast in Mobile County.

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. There is a tropical storm watch for Escambia County in Alabama.

The storm has slowed to just 3 mph, roughly the speed of a person walking. A northward turn is likely by Tuesday afternoon, and a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana tonight and Tuesday, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast early Tuesday and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the

north-central Gulf coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Sally is expected to be a slow moving system as it approaches land, producing 8 to 16 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 24 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeastern Mississippi through the middle of the week. Life-threatening flash flooding is likely. In addition, this rainfall will likely lead to widespread minor to isolated major flooding on area rivers.

The threat for tornadoes should increase and slowly spread inland during the day on Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com will update this story, and the graphics on this page will continually update with the latest information from the National Hurricane Center.

The latest specific information is in the graphics on this page.

.