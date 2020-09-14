Hurricane Warning: Sally Now A Category 2 Storm With 100 MPH Winds

Hurricane Sally is now a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph. Further strengthening is possible.

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Sally rapidly intensified into a hurricane with winds of 90 mph Monday morning as the track shifted east. By 4 p.m., winds were up to 100 mph.

The rapid intensification was found by the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

Sally will bring an extended period of heavy rains with amounts of 9 to 16 inches expected, with locally higher amounts. This could be a historically significant flood event for our region. The heaviest rain and greatest flooding potential will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few tornadoes are also possible across the western Florida panhandle. In addition, rough surf and dangerous rip currents are expected along the beaches.

