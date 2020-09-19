Here’s Where To Get Free Hot Meals, Free Water On Saturday

September 19, 2020

Free hot meals and a free case of hot water are available on Saturday as listed below:

FREE HOT MEALS

Escambia Equestrian Center – The American Red Cross will open a feeding kitchen at the Escambia Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Hwy., on Saturday at noon. There will also be mobile feeding units in the area.

My Father’s Vineyard, 8130 Pensacola Boulevard — 200 hot plate lunches available beginning at 12:30 p.m.

St. Anne Catholic Church, 5200 Saufley Field Road — 5,000 hot meals beginning at 11 a.m.

FREE CASE OF BOTTLE WATER

Pinewoods Presbyterian Church,  2195 Highway 297A (just south of Kingsfield Road) — free case of bottled water, provided by Michelle Salzman, Pinewoods Presbyterian and the Lewis Bear Company.

