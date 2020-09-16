Health Advisory Issued For Water Bodies Including Rivers, Creeks, Gulf

September 16, 2020

    Due to excessive flood and sewage overflows caused by the significant rainfall from Hurricane Sally, the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County has issued a health advisory for all inland and coastal waters including local rivers, streams, bayous, bays and the Gulf of Mexico.

    DOH-Escambia advises against engaging in any water-related activities due to the potential for high bacteria levels.

    The health department will continue to monitor the water quality in these areas and update the public.

    Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

     