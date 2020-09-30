Gonzalez Baptist Church Seeks Help Finding Stolen Utility Trailer

A local church is asking for the public’s help to locate their trailer which was stolen.

The 18-foot flatbed trailer with double axles and single tires was stolen from behind Gonzalez Baptist Church sometime just after Hurricane Sally. It is faded light green with a bumper pintle hitch. The trailer was also missing left side lights; if they are there now they were added and will appear new.

If you see the trailer, call Packy Mitchell at (850 982-8933 or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.