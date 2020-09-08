Florida Gas Prices Reach Six Month Highs

Florida gas prices jumped 13 cents early last week. Drivers are now paying the highest price for gasoline since March.

Florida drivers are now feeling the effects of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Louisiana nearly two weeks ago,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Wholesale prices shot up, because the storm affected refineries in the region. It took several days, but retailers eventually raised retail prices as a result of the added cost.”

Despite the recent price hike, drivers found the lowest Labor Day gas prices in 16 years. Monday’s state average of $2.19 per gallon is 12 cents more than last week and 5 cents more than last month. Still, pump prices remain 24 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

The lowest price in North Escambia was $2.12 at a station on Muscogee Road Monday night, while a couple of warehouse clubs were at $1.95 in Pensacola.

“Florida gas prices should begin to trickle down this week,” Jenkins continued. “Labor Day traditionally marks the last big travel weekend of the summer, which leads to lower gasoline demand during the fall. However, demand was already unseasonably low this summer, due to the pandemic. While pump prices should remain low, it’s possible that some volatility continues in the coming months.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.