Flood Warnings Continue for Escambia River, Perdido River

Flood warnings continue for the Escambia River and the Perdido River.

Escambia River

A flood warning continues for the Escambia River near Century.

Thursday night, the river stage was at 20.6 feet. The Escambia River is expect to rise to a crest of 22.3 feet early Friday afternoon. At 24.2 feet – the level of a record flood on March 18, 1990, water will enter several houses on Worley Road, Daffin Road and Fairground Rain in Molino.

Perdido River

The flood warning has been extended until Sunday morning for the Perdido River near Barrineau Park.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, the stage was 19.5 feet, above flood stage of 13 feet.. The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Saturday evening and continue falling to a stage of 7.3 feet Tuesday evening.

The river crested at 22.3 feet Wednesday night.

At 17.6 feet, water reaches the first floor of Adventures Perdido River office building.