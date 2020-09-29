FDOT Begins Demolition On Damaged Pensacola Bay Bridge; Updates Latest Repair Info

Demolition efforts got underway Monday on the Hurricane Sally and barge damaged areas of the Pensacola Bay Bridge as the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) statewide team of bridge experts are nearing the conclusion of inspecting and assessing the structure.

“Once the situation is fully assessed, and damages are fully understood, appropriate parties will be held responsible for the repairs,” FDOT said in a statement Monday.

The survey of the piers and topside inspections have been completed along with most of the underwater footings. The priority demolition efforts are focused on the areas that need to be cleared for dive access to examine the final 22 footings below the waterline. The contractor is utilizing additional resources to expedite demolition.

Three of the Skanska’s barges remain on or under the bridge and the removal of those barges will have to be done with great caution, according to FDOT. Skanska has prioritized the removal of the barges and will work closely with FDOT to ensure the least amount of additional damage possible to the bridge in this effort.

The design is underway for the permanent repairs and reestablishment of four lanes of traffic on the bridge. Durability, and ensuring there is absolutely no reduction in the bridge’s strength as a result of the repairs, remains paramount in the design plans, FDOT said.

FDOT hopes to have the final total number of the spans/piers that will ultimately need to be replaced by the end of this week, Skanska has already fabricated 25 beams and the piers needed to begin repairs. The contractor has also begun constructing more replacement beams and piers at its offsite yard and has reached out to other facilities to assist in production. This aggressive effort will allow the installation of these items to commence as soon as demolition of the damaged items are complete.

Further preliminary inspection findings include:

To date, FDOT divers have inspected 202 underwater footings while top side inspection teams have assessed 105 spans, 202 piers and 525 beams.

The number of spans requiring full replacement remains at five and FDOT has identified an additional two that will require partial replacement.

FDOT will have to replace a number of beams and is still determining the specific number needing replacement.

FDOT and its partners have made the reopening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge a top priority with numerous efforts underway, but the bridge will remain closed until further notice.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge have been suspended through 6 a.m., Friday, October 23.