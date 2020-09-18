Extended Hours For Debris Disposal At Perdido Landfill, Oak Grove Convenience Center

There will be extended hours for debris and waste disposal on Friday and Saturday at the Perdido Landfill, Oak Grove Citizens Convenience Center and Palafox Transfer Station.

The special hours will be:

Perdido Landfill – 13009 Beulah Rd., Cantonment

09/18 – Commercial: 5:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. - Residential: 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

09/19 – Commercial: 5:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. - Residential: 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Oak Grove Citizens Convenience Center (Residential Only) – 745 North Highway 99 , Walnut Hill

09/18 – 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – (Until further notice, please observe regular volume limits)

Palafox Transfer Station (Commercial Only) – 2906 N. Palafox St., Pensacola,

09/18 – CLOSED

09/19 – 5:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

