Escambia School Board Votes To Hire Dr. Timothy Smith As Next Superintendent
September 1, 2020
The Escambia County School Board voted 3-2 Tuesday evening to hire Dr. Timothy Smith as the next school superintendent.
Contract negotiations with Smith will begin, and the board hopes to vote on ratifying the contract on September 15.
Smith is the executive director of high schools in Orange County, Florida, with 212,000 students.
Board members Bill Slayton, Paul Fetsko and Patty Hightower voted in favor of Smith.
We will have complete coverage later on NorthEscambia.com.
One Response to “Escambia School Board Votes To Hire Dr. Timothy Smith As Next Superintendent”
Ain’t that something. A candidate who received no discussion except for Bill Slayton suddenly bringing him in on the last round of discussion. When Kevin Adams’s motion didn’t pass, Slayton–who had represented his choice earlier in the meeting as Johnson versus Leonard–is right there to bring a quick motion for Smith. With a couple of quick votes ready.
Let the games begin.