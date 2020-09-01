Escambia School Board Votes To Hire Dr. Timothy Smith As Next Superintendent

The Escambia County School Board voted 3-2 Tuesday evening to hire Dr. Timothy Smith as the next school superintendent.

Contract negotiations with Smith will begin, and the board hopes to vote on ratifying the contract on September 15.

Smith is the executive director of high schools in Orange County, Florida, with 212,000 students.

Board members Bill Slayton, Paul Fetsko and Patty Hightower voted in favor of Smith.

We will have complete coverage later on NorthEscambia.com.