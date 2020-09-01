Escambia School Board Votes To Hire Dr. Timothy Smith As Next Superintendent

September 1, 2020

The Escambia County School Board voted 3-2 Tuesday evening to hire Dr. Timothy Smith as the next school superintendent.

Contract negotiations with Smith will begin, and the board hopes to vote on ratifying the contract on September 15.

Smith is the executive director of high schools in Orange County, Florida, with 212,000 students.

Board members Bill Slayton, Paul Fetsko and Patty Hightower voted in favor of Smith.

We will have complete coverage later on NorthEscambia.com.

Comments

One Response to “Escambia School Board Votes To Hire Dr. Timothy Smith As Next Superintendent”

  1. Melissa Pino on September 1st, 2020 8:18 pm

    Ain’t that something. A candidate who received no discussion except for Bill Slayton suddenly bringing him in on the last round of discussion. When Kevin Adams’s motion didn’t pass, Slayton–who had represented his choice earlier in the meeting as Johnson versus Leonard–is right there to bring a quick motion for Smith. With a couple of quick votes ready.

    Let the games begin.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 