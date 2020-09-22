Century Set To Increase Property Taxes To Meet Increased Budget

September 22, 2020

The Town of Century is raising taxes for the upcoming fiscal year in order to meet an increased budget.

The town is proposing a $4.14 million budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021, up  from $3.63 million during the current fiscal year. The tentative millage rate of .9204 is about 5% greater than the rolled-back rate of .8759.

The rolled-back rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as approved for the prior year.  A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by Florida law as a tax increase.

The tentative budget and tax rate were approved by a 4-0 vote Monday night. Council member Sandra McMurray-Jackson but was unable to mute her phone in the Zoom meeting in order to vote.

The budget and tax rate will be up for a final vote at 6:01 p.m. next Monday, September 28.

Written by William Reynolds 

 