Century Fails To Approve Property Tax Increase, New Budget After Council Members Skip Meeting

September 29, 2020

The Town of Century was unable to approve a new budget and tax increase after two council members did not attend a Monday night meeting.

In order to approve the property tax increase a two-thirds majority of four of the  five members was required.

Council member James Smith did not attend the meeting in person or via Zoom, and officials said he did not contact the town in advance with any reason. Council member Sandra McMurray-Jackson was unable to attend due to a medical emergency, according to council President Ann Brooks.

With just three members present for the meeting, the council could not take a vote. They will try again on Monday, October 5, days after the town’s new budget year begins on October 1.

The town is considering a $4.14 million budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021, up from $3.63 million during the current fiscal year. The tentative millage rate of .9204 is about 5% greater than the rolled-back rate of .8759.

The rolled-back rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as approved for the prior year.  A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by Florida law as a tax increase.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 