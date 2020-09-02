Century Agrees To Sell Industrial Building And 40 Acres For ‘Project Fusion’, Again Rejects Local Cotton Gin

The Century Town Council Tuesday night approved selling a building and 40 acres in the town’s industrial park to a company described as using an agricultural product to manufacture plastic alternatives. They council also rejected a new proposal from West Florida Gin to purchase the building and just five acres for about 10 percent less money.

Council members expressed more interested in the company known by the codename “Project Fusion” because their offer came with the promise of more jobs.

In May 2019, West Florida Gin made a lease-to-own offer on the town-owned building that has been empty for 12 years. They offered $4,000 per month for five years, an $8,000 deposit and to pay for any upgrades with an option to purchase it at $100 at the end of the lease. The council rejected the proposal.

The town advertised the building for lease this year and received just one offer — $6,000 per month for five years with an option to renew the contract for an additional five years from West Florida Gin. As the town council was set to vote on the cotton proposal that promised six jobs, they received a last minute offer through Pensacola real estate company Beck Partners for Project Fusion at $879,000 for the building and 30 acres. They came with a promise of employing 30 or more people within a couple of years.

The council tabled a vote on the lease proposal from West Florida Gin in Walnut Hill in order to negotiate with the Project Fusion company.

During the next week, the Project Fusion offer decreased by $119,000 as their project increased by 10 acres, and West Florida Gin made a cash offer to purchase the 40,390 square foot “Helicopter Technology” building.

West Florida Gin’s Rejected Offer

West Florida Gin offered $700,000 for the building and lot, a total of about five acres and has already made a $50,000 earnest deposit. It would have been a cash sale at closing with no actions required from the town. The town would have paid title insurance at closing and no broker compensation.

Project Fusion’s Accepted Offer

Project Fusion offered $760,000 for the building and the lot upon which it sits, plus seven other lots in the industrial park for a total of about 41 acres. The sale will be contingent upon a clear Phase I environmental assessment at the town’s expense (estimated at $2,500 to $6,000) and a determination at the town’s expense (cost unknown) that none of the property is wetlands.

Project Fusion has offered $50,000 in earnest money (not yet received), and the town will be required to offer owner-financing of 80% of the purchase price ($680,000) at a 4.5% interest rate on a 20-year amortization with a seven-year balloon payment. That equates to monthly payments of $3,847 with a lump sum balloon at seven years for $453,667.

The town will also be required to provide fiber optic connectivity and phone access to the lot with the building at the additional lots with 60 days, pay closing costs that include half of the title insurance (estimated $1,900), doc stamps (about $5,320), and a 3% broker fee ($22,800) to Beck Partners.

The company also requested security at the Century Industrial Park with a daily document log by a patrol officer and a waiver of all future impact fees. Both were sticking points for the council and their attorney. The town will instead request daily patrols and logs from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. And they won’t waive water and sewer impact fees because that will violate provisions of grant agreements that encumber water and sewer revenues.

The council approved the Project Fusion Offer on a 3-2 vote, with council President Ann Brooks and member Brenda Spencer voting against.

NorthEscambia.com will continue to follow this developing story.

NorthEscambia.com photos.