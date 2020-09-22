Boil Water Notice Now Lifted For Kings Road Subdivision; Full System Wide Notice Was Lifted Monday

The boil water notice for the Kings Road Subdivision was lifted at 11 a.m. Tuesday by ECUA.

The system wide boil water notice was lifted on Monday.

ECUA collected 385 samples at 190 sites in 48 hours in order to make sure the water is safe to drink across their system.

The Kings Road Subdivision includes: