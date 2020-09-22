Boil Water Notice Now Lifted For Kings Road Subdivision; Full System Wide Notice Was Lifted Monday

September 22, 2020

The boil water notice for the Kings Road Subdivision was lifted at 11 a.m. Tuesday by ECUA.

The system wide boil water notice was lifted on Monday.

ECUA collected 385 samples at 190 sites in 48 hours in order to make sure the water is safe to drink across their system.

For information on ECUA trash collection, click here.

The Kings Road Subdivision includes:

  • Turnberry Rd.
  • Donegal Dr.
  • Kings Rd.
  • Kinsale r.
  • Linton Way
  • St. Andrews Dr.
  • Brampton Way
  • Ashford Rd.
  • Derry Dr.
  • Glenmore Dr.
  • Callan Way
  • Templemore Dr.
  • Galway St.
  • Boxton Way
  • Portree Way

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 