Applications Open Today For Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grants

Escambia County is accepting application from 8 a.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Tuesday for Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grants.

Applications will be accepted online at myescambia.com/CARES and at several physical locations throughout the county.

Those needing assistance or who do not have access to the internet and wish to apply with paper forms instead of online can visit one of the 10 fully-staffed application assistance centers located throughout the county, with at least one location available in each district.

These locations will be staffed for in-person application assistance during the grant application window, Friday, Sept. 25, through Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 5 p.m. weekends (unless otherwise noted):

Beulah Senior Citizens Center, 7425 Woodside Drive Open Friday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27, from noon to 5 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 28, and Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 8 p.m.

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St.

Carver Park Resource Center, 208 Webb St.

Century Branch Library, 7991 N. Century Blvd.

Dorrie Miller Community Center, 2819 N. Miller St.

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road

Gull Point Community Center, 7000 Spanish Trail

Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95-A North

Walnut Hill Community Center, 7850 Highway 97 North