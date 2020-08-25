Plastic Alternatives Manufacturer Seeks To Buy Century Building, Property For $879K, Employ 30; Cotton Plan On Hold

A company described as using an agricultural product to manufacture plastic alternatives has made a preliminary $879,000 offer for a Century industrial building and adjacent property with a promise of employing 30 or more people within a couple of years. Meanwhile, a cotton gin’s lease proposal for the property is on hold.

Through the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance, Pensacola real estate company Beck Partners presented “Project Fusion” on behalf of their client to the Town of Century late Monday afternoon.

Project Fusion was described by Beck as an “agricultural related manufacturing operation” that seeks to purchase the 40,390 square foot town-owned building commonly known as the Helicopter Technology building for $550,000 plus $329,000 for an adjacent 30.37 acres in the Century Industrial Park for a total of $879,000.

In the Monday proposal, Beck Vice President Debbie Anlin said her client was willing to submit a contract and earnest money as early as Tuesday, August 25.

“The warehouse and any additional buildings added on the lots will be used for processing and manufacturing of new agricultural products that we would look to be grown by local famers (sic) as much as possible. This will also increase the number of employees hired,” Anglin wrote.

Century’s attorney, Matt Dannheisser, told the Century Town Council Monday night that had already received the proposed contract a little over an hour before the meeting but had not read it due to time constraints. He did offer a little more insight in to the company’s plans.

“The products that are to be manufactured, it was explained to me, that the products are intended to be environmental alternatives to certain types of plastic products using an agricultural product,” Dannheisser said. He noted the name of the company and specifics would be kept confidential for now “because of the sensitive nature of the discussions and the offer”, as is allowed under Florida law.

Dannheisser said the company wanted to meet individually in the coming days with each council member, the mayor and city manager to describe more about who they are and exactly what they propose to manufacture.

Century has a pending lease proposal for the building, but not the adjoining acreage, from West Florida Gin in Walnut Hill. The cotton company proposed a lease of $6,000 per month for five years with an option to renew the contract for an additional five years. They want to occupy the building by October 1 and estimated that six employees would be associated with the warehousing and distribution of cotton bales.

The gin company was the only company to respond after the town advertised for several weeks seeking lease proposals. It was the second time they had made an offer; the first was rejected.

Dannheisser said Monday night that if the town should reject the West Florida Gin lease proposal, they would not be legally obligated to re-advertise and could strike a deal for Project Fusion. He did suggest the town get a current appraisal and make any deal contingent upon the purchase price being at least equal. The last appraisal on the building-only was $550,000 in 1987 or a fair market rent of $80,000 per year.

Council member James Smith made a motion seconded by council member Luis Gomez to immediately deny the West Florida Gin lease proposal. After a suggestion from Dannheisser to table action on the gin lease and wait to learn more about Project Fusion, Smith withdrew his motion.

Smith made a new motion to table action for a week, and the motion was seconded by Sandra McMurray-Jackson. It passed 5-0, including a vote by Gomez by stating “I guess yes”. The council will hold another special meeting next week to discuss the gin lease proposal and Project Fusion.

Citing a phone conversation with cotton gin management, Interim City Manager Vernon Prather noted that West Florida Gin is on a timetable due to the cotton harvest and may need to withdraw their lease offer and seek another property.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.