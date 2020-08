One Person Injured In Molino Rollover Crash

One person was injured in a single vehicle crash in Molino Thursday morning.

The driver of a Honda Accord ran off the road, struck a culvert, traveled through a fence and overturned multiple times into an open pasture on Nicholson Drive near the Molino Chapel.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and others, click to enlarge.