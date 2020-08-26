Northview Chiefs Announce New 2020 Football Schedule

August 26, 2020

The Northview High School Chiefs have announced their new 2020 football schedule.

The Chiefs will begin the season at the road at Baker on September 18 before returning the next Friday night for senior night.

  • Sept. 18 at Baker
  • Sept. 25 vs. Holmes County (*Senior Night)
  • Oct. 2 at Escambia Academy (AL)
  • Oct. 9 at Walton
  • Oct. 16 vs. South Walton
  • Oct. 23 – OPEN
  • Oct. 30 vs. Chipley (*Homecoming)
  • Nov. 6 vs. Jay

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated the Jay Royals 40-7 on November 1, 2019. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 