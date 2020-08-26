Northview Chiefs Announce New 2020 Football Schedule

The Northview High School Chiefs have announced their new 2020 football schedule.

The Chiefs will begin the season at the road at Baker on September 18 before returning the next Friday night for senior night.

Sept. 18 at Baker

Sept. 25 vs. Holmes County (*Senior Night)

Oct. 2 at Escambia Academy (AL)

Oct. 9 at Walton

Oct. 16 vs. South Walton

Oct. 23 – OPEN

Oct. 30 vs. Chipley (*Homecoming)

Nov. 6 vs. Jay

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated the Jay Royals 40-7 on November 1, 2019. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.