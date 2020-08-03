Local Gas Prices Increase To Local Average Of $2.10; Several Stations Below $2

August 3, 2020

Florida gas prices increased 10 cents last week and were unaffected by Isaias.

The state average price of $2.16 per gallon is the most expensive in 20 weeks, and the highest state average in the southeastern United States.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.09. Several North Escambia stations were still below $2 Sunday night, with one as low as $1.94 on North Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, at least two stations were at $1.84 Sunday night.

“Gas prices suddenly jumped 10 cents last Monday, then quickly leveled off for the rest of the week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price hike came as a surprise, considering that both oil and wholesale gasoline prices have held steady for weeks, doing very little to justify the increase. Isaias was also not considered to be a factor, since it was never a threat to oil rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Either way, it may be difficult for gas prices to linger at current levels,” Jenkins continued. “Crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices tumbled last week, by a margin that could eventually erase last week’s jump at the pump.”

