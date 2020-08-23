Escambia High Students Win NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

A team from Escambia High School won the high school division for the best design in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge.

While NASA is preparing to send the first woman and next man to the surface of the Moon in 2024 with the Artemis program, the next generation of explorers, engineers, scientists, and spaceflight professionals are sharpening their skills to help the agency establish a permanent presence on the Moon and send the first humans to Mars.

The agency announced the winners of the 2020 NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge during a virtual awards ceremony.

The Human Exploration Rover Challenge team from Escambia High School won the high school division AIAA Neil Armstrong Best Design Award, which recognizes the team that best designed their rover to take on the punishing Rover Challenge course, making maximum use of resources and ingenuity. The award is presented in the name of the late NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong.

“This year, we had 111 teams from 27 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and 11 other countries,” said Julie Clift, program manager for the challenge at Marshall. “The teams pushed the limits this year, designing and building truly innovative rovers to take on the challenging course. Although we are disappointed we had to cancel the on-site activities, we are thrilled we are able to recognize and celebrate the teams’ hard work and creativity.”

The competition is one of seven NASA Artemis Student Challenges the agency hosts to engage and inspire the Artemis Generation. It is sponsored by NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate and Office of STEM Engagement Next Gen STEM in Washington; and managed by Marshall’s Office of STEM Engagement.

The challenge was launched in 1994 as the NASA Great Moonbuggy Race to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing. Just six college teams participated that first year. Expanded in 1996 to include high school teams, the race evolved again in 2014 into the Human Exploration Rover Challenge. Since the challenge’s inception, more than 12,000 students have participated.

Photo: Escambia High School for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.