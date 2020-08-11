Escambia County 4-H Meat Judging Teams Win State Title

The Escambia County 4-H Meat Judging Team won the senior division state championship.

Team members are Jessica Conti, Hannah Thorne, Ethan Thorne and Chad Sasser. They are coached by Brian Estevez.

As state champions, Escambia County team earned the right to represent Florida in the National 4-H Meat Judging Contest, still on schedule at this time at the American Royal Association in Kansas City, Missouri. in October.

Conti was also the over high scoring individual with three teams and 11 individuals competing in the virtual state competition held last Saturday.

Other top placing individuals included Hannah Thorne in second, Ethan Thorne in third and Sasser in 10th place.

Escambia County also brought home the state championship in the intermediate division of the contest as the sole competing team, with team members Tucker Padgett, Gracie Meredith, Alan Bray Crews and Abigail Bray Crews.