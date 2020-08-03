ECUA Conducting Sewer Smoke Testing This Week In Pickwood Drive Area

August 3, 2020

ECUA crews will begin smoke testing of the sewer system lines in the Pickwood Drive area off East Nine Mile Road Monday through Wednesday.

White smoke will be circulated into the sewer lines and manholes to locate broken pipes and other defects, and will exit from vent pipes on home roofs. The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue, and creates no fire hazard. The smoke will not enter the house unless there is defective plumbing present or the drain traps are dry. If potential problems are found on private property, residents will be notified of repairs that may need to be made.

The testing will be done to determine if there are areas where stormwater or groundwater are entering the sewer system.  An overload of stormwater into the sewer system can lead to overflows during periods of intense rain.

Testing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, August 3-5. The testing area will include the following:

  • Pickwood Drive
  • Candlewood Circle
  • Coachman Court
  • Stillbrook Road
  • Hollowbrook Drive, north to Quiet Creek Road
  • Hollowbrook Circle
  • Aurelias Place
  • Dons Lane
  • Grace Drive
  • Sunshine Lane
  • Peakview Drive
  • Honey Terrace

Residents with concerns call call ECUA at (850) 476-0480.

