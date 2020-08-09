COVID-19 Cases Explode To Over 500 In Just Days At Century Prison

The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at Century Correctional Institution has exploded in the past few days.

As of Saturday, there were 506 positive inmates with 528 inmates waiting for their test results and another 495 inmates that tested negative, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. One week ago, there were six positive inmates.

There are two inmates being held in medical isolation and 643 in medical quarantine. There have not been any coronavirus deaths reported at Century Correctional Institution.

There have also been 25 staff members that have tested positive at the Century prison as of Saturday.

Inmates in medical quarantine are monitored by health services staff and receive temperature checks twice a day for signs of fever. If an inmate begins experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, FDC will place the inmate in medical isolation and a COVID-19 test will be administered.

(This story will be updated with new data after midday Sunday.)

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.