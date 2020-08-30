Biker Killed After Rear-Ending Molino Man’s Pickup On I-110

August 30, 2020

A motorcyclist was killed after rear-ending a Molino man’s pickup truck on I-110 early Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 28-year old old male motorcyclist from Pensacola was northbound on I-110 near the Brent Lane overpass about 1:05 a.m.  A 33-year old Molino man was also northbound in his pickup truck in the center lane of I-110  as the motorcycle approached at a high rate of speed.

The front of the motorcycle collided with the rear of the pickup and continued northwest onto the left paved shoulder of the roadway. The motorcycle then collided with the center concrete barrier, and the rider was thrown from the bike. The rider was pronounced deceased on scene by Escambia EMS.

The Molino man was not injured.

A second vehicle struck the motorcycle debris and continue d to a controlled stop on the shoulder.

The Florida Highway Patrol will no longer release the names of persons involved in traffic crashes.

Written by William Reynolds 

 