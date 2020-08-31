Applications Open Monday For Escambia County Rent, Mortgage, Utility Assistance

Escambia County residents can apply for a rent, mortgage and utility assistance beginning Tuesday.

Approximately $813,451 will be made available Tuesday by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation to assist eligible applicants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible expenses must occur between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020. Maximum assistance will be $3,000 per household and will be paid directly to the landlord, mortgage, or utility company.

General eligibility requirements:

Escambia County resident (including City of Pensacola and Town of Century)

Income adversely impacted by COVID-19

Total household income cannot exceed 120% Area Median Income

This program is for past due rent, mortgage and utilities ONLY

Income requirements are as follows:

Applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 through Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 or until funds have been committed. Applications will be available online at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1 at myescambia.com/CARES. For further information, contact Meredith Reeves at (850) 595-1642 or EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com.

Paper applications will be available at the following locations starting Tuesday, Sept. 1 for citizens who do not have online access:

Escambia County Neighborhood Enterprise Division, 221 Palafox Place, Suite 200 (Monday through Friday, 8 .m. to 5 p.m.)

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St. (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

West Florida Public Libraries

Completed paper applications with attachments should be emailed to EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com, faxed to (850) 595-0342, or dropped off at the Brownsville Community Center or Neighborhood Enterprise Division. Please make sure all attachments are clear and legible. Applicants needing assistance with completing applications should call (850) 595-1642 for further guidance.



