Wild Ride: Woman’s Vehicle Soars Across Highway 97, Travels Nearly 100 Yards Into Peanut Field

A woman’s vehicle literally went airborne over Highway 97 and continued nearly the length of a football field into a muddy field of peanuts in Walnut Hill late Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was southbound on North Highway 99 at an apparent high rate of speed when she failed to stop at stop sign. Her Hyundai Tucson became airborne and soared over Highway 97. It landed on the opposite side of the roadway with the windshield striking a road sign. The vehicle became airborne a second time, landed in a peanut field and bounced up into the air again. It then continued nearly 100 yards into the field.

First responders arrived about 6 p.m. to find the female driver apparently unresponsive in the vehicle. She was later transported out of the field using an ATV and walked to an ambulance. She was transported by Escambia County EMS to Atmore Community Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated and has not released further information. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.