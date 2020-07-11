Vehicle Burns Miles Away From Where It Had Just Been Wrecked On Highway 97

A vehicle was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon over three miles away from where it had just been wrecked.

The Toyota Camry burned on North Highway 99, just north of the Oak Grove Park. The driver had reportedly ran off the road on Highway 97 near Kansas Road, traveled through a ditch and a cotton field before he drove away on Highway 97. Vehicle parts including the front bumper were left behind in the field

The 22-year old male driver of the vehicle was evaluated by Escambia County EMS after the fire but refused transport to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the incident. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue extinguished the vehicle fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.