Sea Turtles Are Hatching On Escambia’s Beaches. Their Odds Of Survival Are Not Good.

If you head to the beach, look out for the sea turtles. Their odds of survival are not good; Escambia County says 1 in 1000 hatchlings will survive to adulthood.

Escambia County’s sea turtle nesting season has just passed its halfway mark, with a total of 17 nests located on Perdido Key and Pensacola Beach. Fifteen nests are Loggerhead, the most common turtle to county beaches, and the other two are rare Kemp’s Ridley nests.

Nesting may occur through the late summer; however, the first nests are expected to hatch in early August. Sea turtle hatchlings face many threats on their first trip to the Gulf, both natural and human-caused.

Bright artificial lights from homes, cars and businesses may disorient hatchlings, leading them away from the Gulf and into danger. Furniture, toys, holes and other obstacles on the beach may trap hatchlings or cause serious injury.

Hatchlings that don’t reach the Gulf quickly are easy prey for predators and at risk of dehydration, starvation and death.

If you see a nest hatching or encounter hatchlings turtles on the beach, call Escambia County Marine Resources at 850-426-1257. If you encounter a nesting turtle, turn off all lights and retreat a safe distance away.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.