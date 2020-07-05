One These 27 People Will Be The Next Escambia County School Superintendent

There were 27 people that submitted their application to be the next superintendent of the Escambia County School District.

In November 2018, Escambia County citizens voted to move from an elected to an appointed superintendent. Malcolm Thomas, the current elected superintendent, will retire in November.

Two of the candidates for the job are current Escambia County residents.

Keith Leonard of Cantonment is the current assistant superintendent of Human Resource Services and spent 13 years as the Escambia County School District director of Human Resource Services.

Claudia Williams of Pensacola has worked for the Escambia County School District for about 32 years and is currently a guidance counselor at Judy Andrews/Success Academy. She is a former District 3 board member and campaigned unsuccessfully for superintendent in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

An appointed Superintendent Search Citizens Advisory Committee will name semi-finalists in July, followed by finalists in mid-August. According to a school district timeline, finalists will be interviewed in late August. A special board meeting to select the new superintendent will be held September 1.

The start date for the new superintendent is set for November 17. The salary range is $145,000 to $175,00 a year.

The applicants are listed below in the order in which their applications were received. Tap or click on any applicant’s name to load their resume and application information in pdf format.