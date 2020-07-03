No Mask Mandate: County Launches ‘Mask Up, Escambia!’ Ad Campaign, Distributing Free Masks

July 3, 2020

Escambia County has launched a public health campaign urging residents and visitors to follow CDC guidelines, and the county is distributing tens of thousands of face masks for free.

The “Mask Up, Escambia!” campaign will include online, TV, billboard, and other advertising, along with social media efforts, a postal mailer to residents and the face mask distribution. It’s all being funded by the CARES Act, which provided money for local governments to deal with COVID-19 impacts.

The county did not pass a mask mandate like the City of Pensacola, but the commission did unanimously vote Thursday night to encourage citizens to follow CDC guidelines including the wearing of masks, social distancing and proper hand washing.

Free reusable cloth masks are available to Escambia County citizens at the following locations while supplies last:

  • Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road
  • Molino Branch Library 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays
  • Century Branch Library 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday  through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays
  • Pensacola Library  2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays
  • Tryon Branch Library 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays
  • Genealogy Branch Library 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays
  • Southwest Branch Library 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Brownsville Community Center 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Ebonwood Community Center 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Note that all of the locations above are closed Friday, July 3 due to the Independence Day holiday.

In addition, disposable paper masks will be available on Pensacola Beach at lifeguard Tower 4 or directly from any lifeguard.

