High School Fall Sports Delayed; First Day Of Practices Moved To August 17 In Escambia County

July 23, 2020

The Escambia County School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has delayed the start date for practices for fall high school sports.

The first day of practices has been moved to Monday, August 17 as a result of the first day of school being delayed two week to August 24.

Fall sports played at the high school level which will be impacted include football, volleyball, golf, cross-country, track, swimming and diving.  Contest schedules for all fall sports are being adjusted accordingly and information will be released at a later date.

Athletic conditioning may continue following the Escambia County School District guidelines for Safe Return to Athletic Training, utilizing social distancing protocols and proper sanitation measures for training equipment.

“Social distancing protocols will be followed, as well as the proper sanitation steps by district personnel,” Thomas said. “This will be a team effort by all participants.”

Pictured: The first day of 2019 spring practice for the Northview Chiefs on April 22, 2019.. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

