Here’s Who Received Paycheck Protections Loans In Escambia Counties In Florida And Alabama

The U.S. Small Business Administration, in consultation with the Treasury Department has released the names of businesses that received loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Loans of $150,000 or more are listed below for Escambia County in Florida and Escambia County in Alabama.

You can use the search feature of your web browser or app to search for a particular business or city.

The data below is directly from the SBA database. It is sorted by county, then city. It is listed by loan amount, business name, business address and jobs supported. A jobs number was not provided for some companies.

FLORIDA – ESCAMBIA COUNTY

CANTONMENT

$1-2 million – AMERICAN CONCRETE SUPPLY INC – 8 E QUINTETTE RD – 103

$150,000-350,000 – ARMOUR TILE CO.,LLC – 283 A NOWAK RD – 23

$150,000-350,000 – B & W UTILITIES INC – 1610 Success Dr – 37

$150,000-350,000 – BILL SMITH ELECTRIC INC – 1095 HIDDEN TER – 30

$350,000-1 million – BPC OF NW FLORIDA INC – 95 STONE BLVD – 40

$350,000-1 million – BUTLER FOODS OF PENSACOLA, INC. – 3311 HIGHWAY 29 – 76

$350,000-1 million – C & C HAULING INC – 8 E QUINTETTE RD – 41

$1-2 million – CEREX ADVANCED FABRICS – 610 CHEMSTRAND RD – 70

$350,000-1 million – CHAVERS CONSTRUCTION INC – 801 VIRECENT RD – 52

$150,000-350,000 – CHEMCO SERVICES, INC – 101 STONE BLVD – 44

$1-2 million – CUSTOM CONTROL SOLUTIONS ENGINEERING INC – 1070 S Hwy 29 – 55

$350,000-1 million – CUSTOM CONTROL SOLUTIONS, INC. – 1520 Power Blvd – 45

$350,000-1 million – CUTS BY US, INC – 1261 S HIGHWAY 97 – 187

$150,000-350,000 – D & J HAIR SALONS, INC. – 1261 S HIGHWAY 97 – 60

$150,000-350,000 – D LENN MASONRY CONTRACTORS INC – 2831 PIERCE RD – 18

$150,000-350,000 – ENVIRONMENTAL SECURITY OF OKALOOSA, INC. – 3182 GATEWAY LN – 52

$1-2 million – ESA SOUTH, INC. – 1681 Success Drive – 65

$150,000-350,000 – EVANS CONTRACTING INC – 400 NEAL RD – 25

$150,000-350,000 – FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL SERVICES, LLC – 1000 HIGHWAY 29 – 44

$150,000-350,000 – FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE OF PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, INC. – 3475 PINE FOREST RD – 38

$150,000-350,000 – FRANKLINS ENTERPRISES LLC – 3109 LAKE SUZANNE DR. – 0

$150,000-350,000 – GREEN PROCEDURES INC – 2629 S HIGHWAY 29 –

$150,000-350,000 – GROCERY ADVANTAGE INC., GROCERY ADVANTAGE II, LLC AND SUPER FOODS, LLC – 736 N Hwy 29 – 33

$150,000-350,000 – HUAL ELECTRIC, INC. – 2613 HIGHWAY 95A – 29

$150,000-350,000 – KINGLINE EQUIPMENT, INC. – 3221 HIGHWAY 29 SOUTH – 52

$150,000-350,000 – L T MAINTENCE INC – 803 NORTH HWY 95A – 0

$350,000-1 million – PHOENIX TELECOM INC – 2850 STEFANI RD – 45

$1-2 million – ROADS, INC OF NWF – 106 Stone Blvd – 0

$350,000-1 million – SERF, SYSTEMS ENGINEERING RESEARCH FACILITIES, INC. – 3065 HIGHWAY 29 – 45

$150,000-350,000 – SOUTH ALABAMA MATERIALS INC – 8 E QUINTETTE RD – 27

$350,000-1 million – SPECTRUM HOUSE INC – 3771 STEFANI RD – 217

$150,000-350,000 – THOMAS HOME CORPORATION – 3158 GATEWAY LN – 31

$150,000-350,000 – TIMBER CONTRACTORS INC – 2700 PARKER ROAD –

$350,000-1 million – UNIVERSAL FABRICATORS, LLC. – 300 HIGHWAY 95A – 0

$150,000-350,000 – VALVE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, INC. – 2900 OLD CHEMSTRAND RD – 26

$350,000-1 million – WEBB ELECTRIC COMOPANY OF FLORIDA, INC. – 1620 SUCCESS DR – 45

$150,000-350,000 – XTREME LOGISTICS GULF COAST LLC – 2611 S HIGHWAY 29 – 0

CENTURY

$150,000-350,000 – BONDURANT LUMBER AND HARDWARE, INC – 8511 CENTURY BLVD – 49

$350,000-1 million – CAMPBELL SAND & GRAVEL COMPANY – 930 CAMPBELL RD – 49

$350,000-1 million – CENTURY SNF OPERATIONS LLC – 6020 Industrial Blvd. – 127

$150,000-350,000 – CRESTVIEW READY MIX, INC. – 930 CAMPBELL RD – 17

$350,000-1 million – FORT WALTON CONCRETE INC – 930 CAMPBELL RD – 0

MOLINO

$150,000-350,000 – LOROAM, INC – 7000 LUTH RD – 56

$5-10 million – THE ROCKHILL GROUP INC. – 1 ROCKHILL DR – 312

PENSACOLA

$150,000-350,000 – 1ST CHOICE HOME IMPROVEMENTS, INC. – 3890B PASCO STREET – 0

$150,000-350,000 – 5 SISTERS BLUES CAFE, LLC – 421 W BELMONT ST – 45

$150,000-350,000 – 600 SOUTH PALAFOX OF PENSACOLA, LLC – 600 South Palafox Street – 50

$150,000-350,000 – A & J MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY – 5410 Sun Valley Dr. – 36

$150,000-350,000 – A CUT ABOVE TREE CARE & LANDSCAPE, INC. – 1834 ESCAMBIA AVE – 15

$150,000-350,000 – AARON B. STEIN, M.D., PLLC – 1549 AIRPORT BLVD STE 440 – 18

$150,000-350,000 – ACE UNLOCKS OF PENSACOLA, INC – 125 AIRPORT BLVD – 18

$350,000-1 million – ACTIGRAPH LLC – 49 East Chase St – 51

$1-2 million – ADSYNC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. – 201 South F Street, – 80

$150,000-350,000 – ADVANCED DENTAL CENTER, PA – 6601 N Davis Hwy – 0

$350,000-1 million – ADX COMMUNICATIONS OF ESCAMBIA LLC – 7251 Plantation Rd – 41

$150,000-350,000 – AERO AIR CHARTER, LLC – 4343 Jerry L Maygarden Rd – 11

$350,000-1 million – AIR DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – 400 E LURTON ST – 100

$150,000-350,000 – AIR POWER SERVICES INC. – 530 North New Warrington Road – 0

$150,000-350,000 – AIR TECH OF PENSACOLA, INC – 2317 Town Street – 0

$150,000-350,000 – AKC3 LLC – 240 S JEFFERSON ST – 19

$150,000-350,000 – ALETHEIA CHRISTIAN PRIVATE SCHOOL, INC. – 1700 WOODCHUCK AVE – 43

$150,000-350,000 – ALL ABOUT PAINTING AND CLEANING, INC. – 2172 W Nine Mile Rd 379 – 43

$150,000-350,000 – ALL SAINTS REAL ESTATE INC – 4400 BAYOU BLVD Suite 52B – 20

$150,000-350,000 – ALL SPORTS MANUFACTURING, INC. – 3361 COPTER RD – 31

$150,000-350,000 – ALLEGIANCE CONSTRUCTION & CONSULTING LLC – 3960 W Navy Blvd Suite 20 – 21

$1-2 million – ALLEN TURNER AUTOMOTIVE, INC. – 6501 PENSACOLA BLVD – 103

$350,000-1 million – ALOHA CARE INC. – 817 N. PALAFOX ST – 150

$150,000-350,000 – AMERICAN CONTRACTOR AND TECHNOLOGY INC – 504 INTENDENCIA ST – 6

$150,000-350,000 – AMERICAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS, LLC – 815 S Palafox St Ste 300 – 17

$350,000-1 million – AMIKIDS PENSACOLA, INC. – 640 ROBERTS AVE Bldg 3780 Corry Station – 40

$1-2 million – AMS SE LLC – 28 N PALAFOX ST – 15

$150,000-350,000 – ANCHOR PEST CONTROL INC – 4200 N DAVIS HWY – 15

$350,000-1 million – ANDERSON AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC – 7050 Pensacola Blvd 0.0 – 39

$150,000-350,000 – ANGEL WILLIAMSON IMAGING PA – 5120 Bayou Blvd Ste 9 – 0

$150,000-350,000 – ANGELENA’S LLC – 101 INTENDENCIA ST – 52

$150,000-350,000 – ANIMAL HOSPITAL OF PESACOLA, INC. – 5001 N. 12th Ave. – 34

$150,000-350,000 – APPLE MARKET INC – 1021 SCENIC HWY – 38

$150,000-350,000 – AQUA PRODUCTS, INC – 4121 Warehouse LN – 0

$150,000-350,000 – AQUANAUT TOWING & SALVAGE, INC. – 13726 RIVER RD – 18

$150,000-350,000 – ARCO HOLDING COMPANY, INC. – 3921 W Navy Blvd – 16

$350,000-1 million – ARMSTRONG ELECTRIC COMPANY, INC. – 4920 CHANEY ST – 83

$350,000-1 million – ASTRO LINCOLN MERCURY INC – 6350 PENSACOLA BLVD – 25

$350,000-1 million – AUTO, TRUCK AND INDUSTRIAL PARTS AND SUPPLY, INC – 6905 PENSACOLA BLVD – 80

$150,000-350,000 – AUTOMATION CONTROL SERVICE, LLC – 6281 TECHNOLOGY DR – 17

$150,000-350,000 – AVALON HR LLC – 100 PACE BLVD – 14

$1-2 million – AYLSTOCK, WITKIN, KREIS & OVERHOLTZ, PLC – 17 E MAIN ST STE 200 – 0

$150,000-350,000 – BARNES ELECTRIC COMPANY, INC – 101 W BURGESS RD – 33

$150,000-350,000 – BARNES HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING, INC. – 80 EAST NINE MILE ROAD – 12

$350,000-1 million – BASKERVILLE-DONOVAN INC – 449 WEST MAIN ST – 48

$2-5 million – BAYSIDE STRUCTURES LLC – 600 S Barracks St Ste 220 – 254

$150,000-350,000 – BECK PARTNERS HOLDINGS, LLC – 151 W MAIN ST #200 – 28

$350,000-1 million – BEGGS & LANE A REGISTERED LIMITED LIABILITY PARTNERSHIP – 501 Commendencia Street – 66

$350,000-1 million – BELL STEEL COMPANY – 530 South C Street – 0

$150,000-350,000 – BERE’ JEWELERS, INCORPORATED – 5033 NORTH 12TH AVE –

$350,000-1 million – BIONEWS SERVICES LLC – 3 W GARDEN ST STE 354 – 0

$150,000-350,000 – BKW INC – 8132 PITTMAN AVE – 14

$150,000-350,000 – BLAZIN’ THE COAST, LLC – 1525 E LEE ST – 0

$150,000-350,000 – BLUE WIND TECHNOLOGY LLC – 7502 SEARS BLVD – 90

$350,000-1 million – BLUES ANGEL MUSIC, INC – 657 N Pace Blvd – 42

$150,000-350,000 – BOES, LLC. – 135 TERRY DR – 36

$150,000-350,000 – BONDED TRANSPORTATION & STORAGE, INC. – 301 S. Myrick St – 36

$150,000-350,000 – BOYETTS VACUUM PUMPING, INC – 7300 MOBILE HWY – 15

$350,000-1 million – BPB, INC. – 3300 BILL METZGER LN – 48

$150,000-350,000 – BRADLEY MASONRY INC – 3280 W SCOTT ST – 22

$150,000-350,000 – BROOK-HOLLOW FINANCIAL, LLC – 601 PALAFOX ST – 12

$150,000-350,000 – BROWN CONSTRUCTION OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA – 10200 COVE AVENUE – 30

$150,000-350,000 – BROWN THORNTON PACENTA & CO PA – 56 E Chase St – 14

$150,000-350,000 – BROWNSVILLE ORNAMENTAL IRON WORKS, INC. – 3520 MOBILE HWY – 20

$150,000-350,000 – BTEC BEHAVIORAL THERAPY INC – 12385 SORRENTO RD STE C3 – 13

$150,000-350,000 – BUILDERS SPECIALTIES SUPPLY IN – 3857 PALAFOX ST – 35

$350,000-1 million – BULLOCK TICE ASSOCIATES, INC. – 909 E Cervantes St – 0

$150,000-350,000 – BUN HOLDINGS INC. – 5100 N 9th Ave – 0

$150,000-350,000 – BUTLER AND ASSCOIATES, INC. – 2420 E OLIVE RD Suite A – 26

$350,000-1 million – BUTLER AUTO RECYCLING, INC – 6401 North Palafox Street – 0

$150,000-350,000 – BUYWISE LLC – 312 E 9 MILE ROAD 8 – 15

$150,000-350,000 – CABINET DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION, LLC – 101 S. Pace Blvd. – 0

$150,000-350,000 – CACTUS CANTINA OF PENSACOLA DOWNTOWN LLC – 22 S. Palafox Street – 0

$150,000-350,000 – CACTUS CANTINA OF PENSACOLA LLC – 5121 N 12th Ave – 0

$150,000-350,000 – CACTUS FLOWER CAFE, INC – 3425 N 12TH AVE – 31

$350,000-1 million – CAJUN SPECIALTY MEATS, INC. – 690 E HEINBERG ST – 0

$350,000-1 million – CALDWELL ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS, INC. – 116 N. TARRAGONA ST – 18

$350,000-1 million – CALYPSO! AN ISLAND GRILLE, LLC. – 600 E GREGORY STREET – 406

$350,000-1 million – CAPSTONE ADAPTIVE THERAPY AND LEARNING CENTERS, INC. – 2912 N E ST – 109

$350,000-1 million – CAREGIVERS, INC. – 4400 BAYOU BLVD – 116

$350,000-1 million – CARPENTERS CAMPERS INC – 8450 PENSACOLA BLVD – 45

$350,000-1 million – CASEY HYMAN PLUMBING, INC. – 410 E GOVERNMENT ST – 57

$350,000-1 million – CATALYST CORPORATE HOLDINGS, LLC – 41 N Jefferson St 4th floor – 36

$150,000-350,000 – CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA – 11 N B. St – 42

$2-5 million – CBAK, INC. – 9977 CHEMSTRAND RD., BLDG #2 – 317

$150,000-350,000 – CBU MANAGEMENT, INC. – 1261 S HWY 97 – 90

$350,000-1 million – CENTENNIAL IMPORTS INC – 3050 W NAVY BLVD – 53

$350,000-1 million – CENTER FOR SIGHT OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA PA – 6190 North Davis Highway – 50

$150,000-350,000 – CHARLES C. FRALEY, INC. – 6109 VILLAGE OAKS DR – 16

$150,000-350,000 – CHARLES NEELY CORPORATION – 3435 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR – 21

$150,000-350,000 – CHENEY ENTERPRISES INC. – 2410 NINE MILE RD – 22

$150,000-350,000 – CLARK HOLDINGS OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA – 5603 Duval Street – 0

$1-2 million – CLARK PARTINGTON HART LARRY BOND & STACKHOUSE P.A. – 125 East Government Street, Suite #4 – 88

$150,000-350,000 – CLASSIC CITY CATERING – 214 W INTENDENCIA ST – 50

$150,000-350,000 – CLIMATE CONTROL OF PENSACOLA, INC. – 3849 Hopkins St – 0

$150,000-350,000 – CLIMATECH OF PROFESSIONAL AIR, INC. – 10210 PALAFOX ST – 14

$350,000-1 million – CLINICAL COLLEAGUES INC – 1765 E NINE MILE RD – 27

$150,000-350,000 – COASTAL BODY WORKS LC – 1411 Government St – 24

$350,000-1 million – COASTAL MACHINERY COMPANY – 6701 MOBILE HWY – 20

$150,000-350,000 – COASTAL NURSECARE OF FLORIDA INC – 2160 Creighton Rd. – 0

$150,000-350,000 – COASTAL PILE DRIVING INC – 2303 TOWN STREET – 23

$1-2 million – COASTAL VASCULAR AND INTERVENTIONAL, PLLC – 5149 N. 9th Ave, Suite 120 – 124

$150,000-350,000 – COMMANDER AIR INC – 251 West Nine Mile Rd – 21

$350,000-1 million – COMMSTRUCTURES, INC. – 101 EROBERTS RD – 42

$150,000-350,000 – COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING SERVICES INC – 215 W HERMAN ST – 17

$150,000-350,000 – COMPLETE, INC. – 330 W GOVERNMENT ST – 13

$350,000-1 million – CONSUMER ATTORNEY RECORDS SERVICES, LLC – 5041 Bayou Boulevard – 98

$1-2 million – COPY PRODUCTS COMPANY – 910 CERVANTES ST – 94

$150,000-350,000 – CORDOVA NAILLOUNGE, LLC – 4405 BAYOU BLVD – 16

$150,000-350,000 – CORNERSTONE SURGICARE, LLC – 511 Hewitt Street, – 22

$150,000-350,000 – COUNCIL ON AGING OF WEST FLORIDA INC – 875 Royce St – 61

$350,000-1 million – COURTNEY PRIDE LLC – 1201 N TARRAGONA ST – 197

$1-2 million – COVENANT HOME HEALTH CARE, LLC – 5041 N 12TH AVE – 150

$150,000-350,000 – COYLE INSTITUTE FOR FPMRS, P.A. – 9295 SCENIC HWY –

$150,000-350,000 – CPG OF NW FL. INC – 528 W. GARDEN ST – 21

$150,000-350,000 – CRAB TRAP AT PERDIDO KEY INC. – 16495 PERDIDO KEY DR – 34

$150,000-350,000 – CRAB TRAP OF PENSACOLA, L.L.C. – 455 MAIN ST – 28

$150,000-350,000 – CREATIVE LEARNING ACADEMY OF PENSACOLA, INC. – 3151 HYDE PARK RD – 40

$150,000-350,000 – CURRENT PRODUCTS CORP – 1995 HOLLYWOOD AVE – 37

$350,000-1 million – DAMIAN’S ENTERPRISES INC – 5100 SYCAMORE DR – 47

$350,000-1 million – DARWIN GLOBAL, LLC – 25 E NINE ONE HALF MILE RD – 54

$150,000-350,000 – DAVID R WILLIAMS DDS MS – 4357 SPANISH TRAIL – 15

$350,000-1 million – DEEP SOUTH CRANE RENTALS, INC – 6949 MOBILE HWY – 52

$150,000-350,000 – DELIVERANCE TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN CENTER – 1780 W. Detroit Blvd – 35

$150,000-350,000 – DELL CONSULTING, LLC – 129 E Government Street – 22

$150,000-350,000 – DHARMA BLUE, INC – 300 S ALCANIZ STREET – 12

$150,000-350,000 – DICYN HAIRCUTS LLC – 9977 CHEMSTRAND RD BLDG #2 – 20

$150,000-350,000 – DIGITAL BOARDWALK, INC – 1457 North 9th Avenue – 0

$150,000-350,000 – DIXON SCHOOL OF ARTS AND SCIENCES, INC. – 1201 NORTH H STREET – 34

$150,000-350,000 – D-LUX PRINTING INC – 3814 W. FAIRFIELD DR – 27

$350,000-1 million – DMD MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC – 5710 N Davis Hwy, – 49

$350,000-1 million – DYNAMIC INTEGRATED SERVICES, LLC – 3 W Garden St – 0

$350,000-1 million – EARTHSOFT INC – 9455 PENSACOLA BLVD STE B – 77

$150,000-350,000 – EAST HILL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL INC – 1301 E GONZALEZ ST –

$150,000-350,000 – EBI MANAGEMENT GROUP INC. – 725 S. J Street – 0

$150,000-350,000 – ECONOMY APPLIANCE HEAT & AIR INC. – 4610 Saufley Field Rd – 0

$150,000-350,000 – ED EMMONS STEEL ERECTORS INC – 5801 NINE MILE RD – 15

$150,000-350,000 – EDWARD A NOLAND D.D.S P.A – 4790 N 9th Ave – 17

$350,000-1 million – EDWARDS ROOFING CO. INC – 18 Stumpfield Rd – 48

$350,000-1 million – ELITE MECHANICAL SYSTEMS LLC – 8804 GROW DR – 46

$150,000-350,000 – ELITE RETAIL SERVICES INC – 6482 Rambler Drive – 8

$350,000-1 million – EMERALD COAST CENTER FOR NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS PA – 1110 AIRPORT BLVD STE B –

$150,000-350,000 – EMERALD COAST CONSTRUCTORS INC – 9425 WANDA DR – 42

$350,000-1 million – EMERALD COAST GROWERS, LLP – 7410 KLONDIKE RD – 137

$150,000-350,000 – EMERALD COAST TITLE INC – 811 N SPRING ST – 12

$1-2 million – EMMANUEL, SHEPPARD & CONDON, PA – 30 S SPRING ST – 71

$350,000-1 million – ENERGY SYSTEMS AIR CONDITIONING CONTRACTORS, INC. – 1027 S. Fairfield Dr. – 55

$2-5 million – ESCAMBIA COMMUNITY CLINICS, INC – 2315 WEST JACKSON ST – 341

$150,000-350,000 – ETHERIDGE CONSTRUCTION INC – 42115 NORTH P STREET – 38

$150,000-350,000 – EVANS AUTOMOTIVE SERVICE CENTER, INC – 11225 Lillian Hwy, – 0

$350,000-1 million – EVER’MAN NATURAL FOODS CO-OP, INC. – 315 W GARDEN ST – 144

$350,000-1 million – EXECUTIVE LANDSCAPING, INC. – 1436 OLIVE RD – 55

$150,000-350,000 – EXPRESS OIL OF PENSACOLA, INC. – 6200 9TH AVE – 20

$150,000-350,000 – F&S OF PENSACOLA, INC. – 1204 BLUE FOX PL – 45

$350,000-1 million – FAMILY AC SERVICE SOLUTIONS INC – 500 W BURGESS RD – 28

$350,000-1 million – FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF PENSACOLA INC – 500 N PALAFOX ST – 76

$150,000-350,000 – FIRST CHOICE AUTOMOTIVE INC – 5720 NORTH W ST – 14

$150,000-350,000 – FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF PENSACOLA, INC. – 33 E. GREGORY ST – 60

$350,000-1 million – FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, INC. – 6 East Wright Street – 76

$350,000-1 million – FISHBEIN ORTHODONTICS – 4900 MARKET PLACE RD – 79

$150,000-350,000 – FISHER CABINET COMPANY, LLC – 3900 PALAFOX ST – 29

$150,000-350,000 – FISHERMAN’S CORNER HOLDINGS LLC – 131486 PERDIDO KEY DR – 38

$350,000-1 million – FL CYCLES LLC. – 6385 PENSACOLA BLVD – 58

$150,000-350,000 – FLETCHER’S TOWING, INC. – 121 VAN PELT LN – 22

$150,000-350,000 – FLOORS 2000, INC. – 3890 PASCO ST – 35

$1-2 million – FLORA BAMA MANAGEMENT LLC – 17401 PERDIDO KEY DR – 0

$1-2 million – FLORIDA INSTITUTE FOR HUMAN AND MACHINE COGNITION, INC – 40 S ALCANIZ ST – 0

$150,000-350,000 – FLUID METALWORKS INC – 55 S A ST – 21

$150,000-350,000 – FLYNN BUILDING SPECIALISTS LLC – 1300 E OLIVE RD – 0

$1-2 million – FMC MANAGMENT SERVICES, INC. – 519 N Palafox Street, – 153

$150,000-350,000 – FORTIFIED BUILDING PRODUCTS LLC – 201 W GOVERNMENT ST – 44

$1-2 million – FRED FLOUNDER, INC. – 600 EAST GREGORY STREET – 399

$1-2 million – FREE BEER TOMORROW – 600 E GREGORY ST – 88

$350,000-1 million – FRONTIER MOTORS INC – 230 BEVERLY PKWY – 31

$150,000-350,000 – G.S.I. RECYCLING, INC – 1831 HOLLYWOOD AVE – 19

$150,000-350,000 – GARY GOTTHELF,M.D.PA – 4511 N. Davis Highway – 0

$1-2 million – GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES OF PENSACOLA – 4828 N DAVIS HWY – 104

$150,000-350,000 – GATOR EQUIPMENT INC – 1800 BLACKBIRD LN – 22

$150,000-350,000 – GATRON USA LLC – 7502 SEARS BLVD – 15

$150,000-350,000 – GENE’S FLOOR COVERINGS INC – 4021 NAVY BLVD – 15

$350,000-1 million – GILMORE MOVING AND STORAGE INC – 31 EAST FAIRFIELD DR – 45

$350,000-1 million – GL RESTAURANT GROUP, LLC – 3460 MARCUS POINTE BLVD – 95

$350,000-1 million – GLOBAL BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, INC. – 2400 W MICHIGAN AVE – 54

$150,000-350,000 – GLOBAL F & J, INC. – 19 PALAFOX PL – 37

$150,000-350,000 – GLOBAL OF PENSACOLA, INC. – 27 PALAFOX PL – 40

$150,000-350,000 – GLOBAL TRANS LOGISTICS – 4901 Randee Circle –

$150,000-350,000 – GLOBE INTERNATIONAL MINISTRIES, INC. – 8590 W Hwy 98 – 83

$150,000-350,000 – GOOD TIME TOURS, INC – 7806 SEARS CT – 50

$150,000-350,000 – GPS 360 LLC – 4262 BAYBROOK DR – 10

$150,000-350,000 – GRANDE LAGOON MARINE INC. – 1220 MAHOGANY MILL RD – 28

$1-2 million – GREAT SOUTHERN RESTAURANT GROUP OF PENSACOLA, INC. – 226 south palafox – 300

$350,000-1 million – GREENHUT CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. – 23 South A ST – 31

$150,000-350,000 – GRESKOVICH & BALCOM DDS PA – 4850 N 9TH AVE Suiue 4 – 21

$350,000-1 million – GROSS & SON PAINT & BODY SHOP, INC. – 2708 HATTON ST – 41

$350,000-1 million – GULF COAST BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. – 3350 McLemore Dr – 37

$350,000-1 million – GULF COAST ELECTRIC MOTOR SERVICE, INC. – 3810 HOPKINS ST – 39

$150,000-350,000 – GULF COAST ENVIRONMENTAL CONTRACTORS, INC. – 1765 E NINE MILE RD #110 – 55

$150,000-350,000 – GULF COAST FACIAL AND ORAL SURGERY, INC. – 850 S Palafox Street, ste 101a – 27

$150,000-350,000 – GULF COAST KID’S HOUSE – 3401 N 12TH AVE – 31

$150,000-350,000 – GULF COAST OWNER SERVICES, INC. – 13700 PERDIDO KEY DR – 15

$150,000-350,000 – GULF COAST TRAFFIC ENGINEERS INC – 8203 KIPLING ST – 24

$350,000-1 million – GULF ICE SYSTEMS INC – 7790 SEARS BLVD – 38

$150,000-350,000 – GULF SOUTH ELECTRIC, INC. – 504 INTENDENCIA ST – 12

$350,000-1 million – GULF STATES AUTOMATION, INC. – 245 AIRPORT BLVD – 26

$150,000-350,000 – GULF WATERS GROUP, LLC – 904 FAIRWAY DR – 17

$150,000-350,000 – GULF-ATLANTIC CONSTRUCTORS, INC. – 650 OAKFIELD RD – 37

$150,000-350,000 – GUSTAVO TWO INC – 5490 MOBILE HWY – 45

$350,000-1 million – GUY BROTHERS ROOFING INC – 218 HEWITT ST – 227

$150,000-350,000 – H M YONGE & ASSOCIATES, INC – 51 E GREGORY ST – 16

$150,000-350,000 – HAMMOND ENGINEERING INC – 3802 NORTH S STREET – 7

$150,000-350,000 – HANTO & CLARKE GENERAL CONTRACTORS LLC – 3601 N PALAFOX ST – 26

$150,000-350,000 – HEALTHSOURCE OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA, LLC – 2122 NINE MILE RD – 18

$350,000-1 million – HEATON BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. – 5805 SAUFLEY FIELD RD – 29

$150,000-350,000 – HEFFERNAN HOLLAND MORGAN ARCHITECTURE, P.A. – 312 ALCANIZ ST – 11

$150,000-350,000 – HEROMAN SERVICES PLANT COMPANY – 3601 N DAVIS HWY – 22

$150,000-350,000 – HEWES AND COMPANY, LLC – 390 SELINA ST – 15

$150,000-350,000 – HILES MCLEOD INSURANCE INC – 1900 N 9th Avenue – 16

$350,000-1 million – HILLCREST BAPTIST CHURCH – 800 EAST NINE MILE RD – 0

$1-2 million – HILL-KELLY DODGE, INC. – 6171 PENSACOLA BLVD – 131

$150,000-350,000 – HIP CREATIVE INC – 301 N BARCELONA ST – 12

$150,000-350,000 – HODGE & MARTIN PA – 4800 W FAIRFIELD DR – 15

$350,000-1 million – HOLI CORP – 200 E GREGORY ST – 90

$150,000-350,000 – HOLIDAY HARBOR MARINA INC – 14050 CANAL A WAY – 27

$150,000-350,000 – HOME COMPANION SPECIALISTS LLC – 25 E WRIGHT ST – 45

$150,000-350,000 – HORIZON IMPROVEMENTS, INC – 1257 W NINE MILE RD – 22

$150,000-350,000 – HOWELL TRUCK & GIANT TIRE SERVICE INC – 9890 PENSACOLA BLVD – 29

$350,000-1 million – HUB STACEY’S, INC. – 312 E GOVERNMENT ST – 80

$150,000-350,000 – ICON CONSULTING & DESIGN – 1 Energy Pl – 31

$1-2 million – INDUSTRIAL ENERGY SERVICES, INC. – 3840 Hopkins St – 80

$350,000-1 million – INGRAM SIGNALIZATION, INC. – 4522 North Davis Highway, – 45

$150,000-350,000 – INNERLIGHT, INC – 6307 N 9TH AVE – 33

$150,000-350,000 – INNOVATIVE OPEN MRI OF PENSACOLA, LLC – 890 South PALAFOX ST – 15

$350,000-1 million – INNOVATIVE TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS, LLC – 315 SOUTH A ST – 78

$350,000-1 million – INTELLIGENT RETINAL IMAGING SYSTEMS, INC. – 2 NORTH PALAFOX ST – 15

$350,000-1 million – INTERNATIONAL DRILLING & SAWING, INC – 4522-C Saufley Field Road – 62

$150,000-350,000 – IRON RESTAURANT GROUP LLC – 22 No. PALAFOX ST – 30

$150,000-350,000 – J & M VALVE INC – 1945 ROBERTS RD – 14

$350,000-1 million – J. MILLER CONSTRUCTION INC. – 8900 Waring Rd – 68

$350,000-1 million – JACKSON’S OF PENSACOLA LLC – 400 PALAFOX ST – 45

$150,000-350,000 – JANLIS MS, LLC – 4514 Sehoy Circle – 44

$150,000-350,000 – JANSEN QUALITY CONSTRUCTION, INC – 4410 N PALAFOX ST – 37

$150,000-350,000 – JELLYFISH, LLC – 13700 Predido Key Drive – 0

$350,000-1 million – JENNINGS COMPANY, INC – 175 AIRPORT BLVD – 58

$150,000-350,000 – JEREMIAH J. TALBOTT, P.A. – 900 MORENO ST – 15

$1-2 million – JERRY PATE TURF & IRRIGATION, INC. – 301 SCHUBERT DR – 134

$1-2 million – JLO. INC – 1110 NORTH 9TH AVENUE – 371

$150,000-350,000 – JOE DEREUIL ASSOCIATES, LLC – 301 CERVANTES ST – 13

$350,000-1 million – JOE PATTI SEAFOOD COMPANY, INC. – 524 South B Street – 166

$150,000-350,000 – JOHN APPLEYARD AGENCY, INC – 4400 BAYOU BLVD Suite 34 – 22

$150,000-350,000 – JOINT MISSION ESSENTIAL TRAINING SOLUTIONS, INC. – 6336 BLUE ANGEL PKWY – 10

$150,000-350,000 – JUBILEE CHRISTIAN CENTER OF PENSACOLA – 5910 N W ST – 53

$1-2 million – JUPITER BACH NORTH AMERICA INC – 3301 Bill Metzger Ln – 186

$150,000-350,000 – JUPITER’S GOLD- BAYOU, LLC – 4400 BAYOU BLVD – 32

$150,000-350,000 – KAPLE HOLDINGS INC – 118 S. BAYLEN ST – 38

$150,000-350,000 – KENNETH HORNE & ASSOCIATES, INC – 7201 NORTH NINTH AVE STE 6 –

$350,000-1 million – KIA AUTOSPORT OF PENSACOLA, INC. – 6637 Pensacola Blvd – 64

$350,000-1 million – KITCHEN EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY COMPANY – 1600 West Main St – 44

$150,000-350,000 – KMS BUSINESS PRODUCTS CORPORATION – 3010 E CERVANTES ST – 10

$350,000-1 million – KNOWLES ONSITE REPAIR, INC. – 7481 North Palafox Street – 70

$150,000-350,000 – L & H RESTAURANTS, LLC – 721 E GREGORY ST – 0

$150,000-350,000 – L30 CONSULTING, LLC – 3276 W SCOTT ST – 37

$150,000-350,000 – LARRY M. JACOBS & ASSOCIATES, INC. – 328 GADSDEN ST – 20

$150,000-350,000 – LARRY TRONU MECHANICAL INC – 3701 N PACE BLVD – 15

$150,000-350,000 – LAURA TONETTI HALL DVM PA – 805 E GADSDEN ST – 45

$150,000-350,000 – LAWN MASTER INC – 3200 East Johnson Ave – 35

$150,000-350,000 – LAWRENCE H2O, INC. – 3104 DAVIS HWY – 40

$350,000-1 million – LEE MECHANICAL & PLUMBING LLC – 4119 Warehouse LN – 35

$150,000-350,000 – LENDER SERVICES INC – 705 NEW WARRINGTON RD – 20

$2-5 million – LEVIN PAPANTONIO THOMAS MITCHELL RAFFERTY & PROCTOR PA – 316 S BAYLEN ST STE 600 – 315

$350,000-1 million – LIBERTY CHURCH INC. – 8900 HWY 98 WEST – 106

$150,000-350,000 – LIL DENTAL PA – 12385 Sorrento Rd Suite B1 – 21

$150,000-350,000 – LITVAK, BEASLEY, WILSON & BALL LLP – 40 PALAFOX PL STE 300 –

$150,000-350,000 – LIVING WATER FIRE PROTECTION LLC – 1169 MCKENZIE RD – 23

$350,000-1 million – MARCUS POINTE BAPTIST CHURCH INC – 6205 N W ST – 125

$150,000-350,000 – MARIA’S FRESH SEAFOOD MARKET, LLC – 621 E CERVANTES ST – 22

$350,000-1 million – MARINA MANAGEMENT CORP. – 895 S PALAFOX ST – 64

$350,000-1 million – MARTELLI ENTERPRISES INC – 5450 North W Street – 44

$350,000-1 million – MASSAGE JMSRX, INC – 6601 North Davis Highway, Suite 37A – 123

$1-2 million – MASTER INSULATION INC – 87 CAMELIA DR – 173

$350,000-1 million – MATHES ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO INC – 6 41ST LN – 33

$1-2 million – MCGUIRE’S IRISH PUB OF DESTIN, INC. – 600 E GREGORY STREET – 475

$1-2 million – MCGUIRE’S IRISH PUB, INC. – 600 GREGORY ST – 374

$150,000-350,000 – MCLEMORE ELECTRIC, INC. – 2405 Herman Street – 25

$350,000-1 million – MCMAHON HADDER INSURANCE, INC. – 11 W. GARDEN ST – 26

$350,000-1 million – MCSWAIN ENGINEERING INC – 3320 MCLEMORE DR – 36

$150,000-350,000 – ME MONTANA LLC – 6601 N DAVIS HWY SUITE 37A – 46

$350,000-1 million – ME NORTHERN BAY, LLC – 6601 North Davis Highway Suite 37 A – 205

$150,000-350,000 – MEDICAL SPECALTIES GROUP OF LOUISIANA, LLC – 815 S. PALAFOX ST 3rd Floor – 21

$350,000-1 million – MERAKI INSTALLERS, LLC – 21 N New Warrington Rd – 0

$150,000-350,000 – MERCHANTS PAPER COMPANY, INC. – 1800 BARRANCAS AVE – 19

$150,000-350,000 – MEREDITH LUMBER CO – 8701 N PALAFOX –

$150,000-350,000 – MERRILL LAND CONSTRUCTION, LLC – 226 PALAFOX PL STE 202 – 20

$150,000-350,000 – MERRITT GLASS COMPANY, INC. – 4139 N DAVIS HWY – 27

$350,000-1 million – MICHLES & BOOTH, P.A. – 501 BRENT LN – 78

$150,000-350,000 – MICKELSON CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, INC. – 3475 North S Street – 19

$150,000-350,000 – MIDDLE CHILD MANAGEMENT INC – 4301 N DAVIS HWY – 0

$150,000-350,000 – MINISTRY VILLAGE AT OLIVE, INC – 1716 E OLIVE RD – 0

$150,000-350,000 – MMW HOLDINGS LLC – 517 N Baylen – 53

$150,000-350,000 – MO’ MONEY ASSOCIATES, LLC – 3838 n palafox st – 0

$350,000-1 million – MONTESSORI EARLY SCHOOL – 4100 Montessori Drive – 0

$150,000-350,000 – MOORE, HILL, & WESTMORELAND, P.A. – 350 W Cedar Street` – 19

$150,000-350,000 – MOORHEAD LAW GROUP PLLC – 127 PALAFOX PL STE 200 – 10

$350,000-1 million – MORETTE COMPANY – 2503 NORTH 12TH AVE – 34

$150,000-350,000 – MSX GROUP LLC – 100 S PACE BLVD – 8

$150,000-350,000 – MYTIE LLC – 102 PALAFOX – 42

$350,000-1 million – NATIONAL STANDARD PARTS ASSOCIATES, INC. – 1301 E Belmont – 0

$1-2 million – NAVAL AVIATION MUSEUM FOUNDATION, INC. – 1750 Radford Blvd – 142

$150,000-350,000 – NEPHROLOGY ASSOCIATES OF THE GULF COAST, P.A. – 333 N DAVIS HWY FLOOR 2 – 20

$150,000-350,000 – NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA, INC – 3320 BILL METZGER LN – 18

$150,000-350,000 – NEUROMICROSPINE PLCC – 9400 University Parkway Suite 309 – 15

$350,000-1 million – NEW LEADERS IN FERTILITY & ENDOCRINOLOGY – 4400 BAYOU BLVD SUITE 36 – 28

$150,000-350,000 – NEW YORKER DELI, INC. – 3001 CERVANTES ST – 30

$350,000-1 million – NORGEM, INC. – 50 South E. Street – 23

$350,000-1 million – NORTH FLORIDA COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES FOR CHILDREN INC – 115 Gregory Square – 66

$350,000-1 million – NORTHWEST FLORIDA PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL, LLC – 351 W CEDAR ST –

$350,000-1 million – NORTHWEST FLORIDA SURGICAL CENTER, INC. – 4600 North Davis Hwy – 46

$350,000-1 million – NORWOOD ENTERPRISES INC – 1085 West Gimble St – 37

$1-2 million – NOWAK ENTERPRISES INC. – 3695 North L Street – 300

$150,000-350,000 – NSS-ALF PENSACOLA LLC – 4916 Mobile Hwy – 41

$150,000-350,000 – OASIS PREFERRED MAINTENANCE, INC. – 20046 PO BOX – 24

$1-2 million – OFFSHORE INLAND MARINE & OILFIELD SERVICES, INC. – 640 South Barracks Street – 97

$350,000-1 million – OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH – 1836 Olive Road – 229

$150,000-350,000 – ONE SOLUTION ENERGY CONSULTING LLC – 1045 FAIRFIELD DR – 15

$350,000-1 million – ONESOURCEPCS, LLC – 3111 PEGGY BOND DR – 44

$350,000-1 million – OREN INTERNATIONAL INC – 675 S PACE BLVD – 34

$150,000-350,000 – OUTER SPACES LLC – 500 E CROSS ST – 52

$350,000-1 million – PAIN CONSULTANTS OF WEST FLORIDA, P.A. – 4624 N DAVIS HWY – 41

$150,000-350,000 – PALAFOX VENTURES, LLC – 997 S PALAFOX ST – 0

$350,000-1 million – PANHANDLE ALARM & TELEPHONE CO., INC – 10 INDUSTRIAL BLVD – 54

$2-5 million – PANHANDLE ANESTHESIOLOGY ASSOCIATES, PA – 4400 Bayou Blvd. Suite 16-C – 0

$150,000-350,000 – PANHANDLE EXPRESS TRUCKING LLC – 426 Okaloosa Avenue –

$1-2 million – PANHANDLE GRADING AND PAVING INC – 2665 SOLO DOS FAMILIAF – 116

$150,000-350,000 – PANHANDLE MEDICAL SERVICES LLC – 700 S PALAFOX ST – 24

$350,000-1 million – PATTI MARINE ENTERPRISES, INC. – 306 South PINEWOOD LN – 55

$150,000-350,000 – PAYDAY INC – 4490 NORTH W STREET – 19

$350,000-1 million – PEDIATRIC ASSOCIATES, P.A. – 5190 Bayou Blvd. Bldg 7 – 35

$1-2 million – PEN GULF, INC. – 1402 ZARRAGOSSA ST – 120

$350,000-1 million – PENSACOLA APOTHECARY, INC. – 6506 DAVIS HWY – 36

$150,000-350,000 – PENSACOLA AVIATION CENTER – 4145 JERRY L MAYGARDEN RD – 37

$350,000-1 million – PENSACOLA CATHOLIC HIGH – 3043 W SCOTT ST – 135

$150,000-350,000 – PENSACOLA CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – 550 EAST ROYCE ST –

$150,000-350,000 – PENSACOLA FUEL INJECTIONS – 4703 N PALAFOX ST – 10

$350,000-1 million – PENSACOLA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 300 W LEONARD ST – 0

$350,000-1 million – PENSACOLA LUNG GROUP – 4700 BAYOU BLVD Suite 6 – 44

$150,000-350,000 – PENSACOLA MEMORIAL GARDENS AND FUNERAL HOME, INC – 7433 Pine Forest Rd – 28

$350,000-1 million – PENSACOLA METAL FABRICATION, INC. – 9320 UNTREINER AVE – 31

$1-2 million – PENSACOLA MOTOR SALES INC. – 7201 Pensacola Blvd – 180

$150,000-350,000 – PENSACOLA MOTORSPORTS, L.L.C. – 618 N New Warrington Road – 22

$1-2 million – PENSACOLA NEPHROLOGY PA – 1619 CREIGHTON RD STE 1 –

$1-2 million – PENSACOLA PEDIATRICS, PA – 4951 Grande Ave – 114

$150,000-350,000 – PENSACOLA PODIATRY PA – 6160 DAVIS HWY – 13

$150,000-350,000 – PENSACOLA POOLS, INC. – 8514 PENSACOLA BLVD – 56

$350,000-1 million – PENSACOLA RADIOLOGY CONSULTANTS, P.A. – 3180 Hyde Park Place, – 9

$150,000-350,000 – PENSACOLA YACHT CLUB INC. – 1897 Cypress St – 51

$150,000-350,000 – PERDIDO BAY GOLF LLC – 1 DOUG FORD DR – 48

$150,000-350,000 – PERDIDO BAY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – 13660 Innerarity Point Rd – 42

$150,000-350,000 – PERDIDO KEY OYSTER BAR, RESTAU – 13700 RIVER RD – 48

$350,000-1 million – PERDIDO KEY RESORT RENTALS, INC. – 13587 PERDIDO KEY DR – 37

$150,000-350,000 – PERFORMANCE MACHINING SERVICES, INC. – 4161 WAREHOUSE LN – 19

$350,000-1 million – PERFORMANCE PERSONNEL SERVICES OF – 3355 COPTER ROAD STE 8 – 107

$1-2 million – PETE MOORE CHEVROLET, INC. – 103 NEW WARRINGTON RD –

$150,000-350,000 – PETERSON PRECISION PAINTING INC – 4310 N PALAFOX ST – 38

$150,000-350,000 – PHILLYS CHEESESTEAKS AND HOAGIES – 3900 Creighton Rd – 0

$350,000-1 million – PHOENIX COATINGS, INC – 900 Industrial ct – 37

$150,000-350,000 – PINE FOREST PAINT & BODY INC – 6807 PINE FOREST RD – 25

$150,000-350,000 – PIZZACOLA BAYOU LLC – 5175 BAYOU BLVD – 44

$350,000-1 million – PLASMINE TECHNOLOGY, INC – 3298 Summit Blvd. Building #35 – 46

$350,000-1 million – PLASTIC COATED PAPERS, INC. – 1701 E KINGSFIELD RD – 37

$150,000-350,000 – POINT POWER INC – 5740 RED CEDAR ST – 9

$150,000-350,000 – PRIME MECHANICAL, INC. – 1615 N. Green Street – 14

$150,000-350,000 – PRISTINE TOUCH SERVICES CORP. – 1026 Gordon Avenue –

$350,000-1 million – PRO CLEAN CARPET CLEANING, LLC – 3255 POTTER ST – 40

$350,000-1 million – PROCONSTRUCTION LLC – 511 WYNNEHURST ST – 54

$150,000-350,000 – PROFESSIONAL HEALTH EXAMINERS INC – 3298 SUMMIT BLVD – 32

$150,000-350,000 – PROPERTY CARE SOLUTIONS, LLC – 13700 PERDIDO KEY DR C149 – 1

$150,000-350,000 – PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATES PA – 1120 N PALAFOX ST – 23

$350,000-1 million – PTAC CONSULTING ENGINEERS, INC. – 21 S. TARRAGONA ST Ste 101 – 41

$150,000-350,000 – PUCKET OIL CO INC – 7870 PITTMAN AVE – 21

$350,000-1 million – PULMONARY, CRITICAL CARE & SLEEP DISORDER MEDICINE, PA – 435 Airport Bvld – 41

$350,000-1 million – PYRAMID, INC. – 311 North SPRING ST – 150

$150,000-350,000 – QUALITY URGENT CARE & WELLNESS P.L. – 5115 N Palafox St – 21

$150,000-350,000 – R&R VENDING,INC – 1130 West Nine Mile Rd Unit 750 – 20

$150,000-350,000 – RADFORD AND NIX CONSTRUCTION LLC – 7014 PINE FOREST RD – 41

$2-5 million – RADIOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF PENSACOLA PA – 1717 N E Street – 18

$150,000-350,000 – RAFS OF PENSACOLA INC – 1240 AIRPORT BLVD – 58

$150,000-350,000 – RAWSON BRAXTON & CHICOLA ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY OF WEST FLORIDA – 5675 CARPENTER CREEK DR – 16

$150,000-350,000 – RBK SECURITY SERVICES INC – 600 UNIVERSITY OFFICE BLVD 88 – 35

$150,000-350,000 – REBOL-BATTLE & ASSOCIATES LLC – 2301 N 9TH AVE Ste 300 – 20

$150,000-350,000 – REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WARRINGTON FL INC – 333 COMMERCE ST – 33

$1-2 million – REHABILITATION CENTER AT PARK PLACE LLC – 1717 West Avery Street, – 132

$150,000-350,000 – RELEVANT MEDIA GROUP INC – 55 W CHURCH ST STE 211 – 8

$150,000-350,000 – RENFROE PECAN COMPANY – 2400 West Fairfield Drive – 23

$150,000-350,000 – RG PENSACOLA, LLC – 605 E. Gregory Street – 49

$150,000-350,000 – RIGSBEE & COMPANY, INC. – 501 9TH AVE – 24

$150,000-350,000 – RIO BRAVO CORDOVA LLC – 5030 BAYOU BLVD – 26

$150,000-350,000 – ROBERTSON CURTIS – 2814 A COPTER RD – 7

$350,000-1 million – ROSIE O’GRADY’S, INC. – 130 E GOVERNMENT ST – 165

$150,000-350,000 – ROW1 INC. – 1700 W Main St – 14

$150,000-350,000 – RS BOES, LLC – 135 TERRY DR – 50

$150,000-350,000 – RSL LIVING PENSACOLA LLC – 1706 E OLIVE RD – 34

$350,000-1 million – RUBBER & SPECIALTIES INC – 5011 Comerce park circle – 42

$150,000-350,000 – S L JONES CHRISTIAN ACADEMY INC – 100 BOEING STREET –

$150,000-350,000 – S&R LOUISIANA – 135 TERRY DR – 26

$150,000-350,000 – SALESNET PETS LLC – 6235 N DAVIS HWY Suite 118 – 50

$2-5 million – SALTMARSH CLEAVELAND & GUND PA – 900 N 12th Ave – 140

$150,000-350,000 – SAM’S FUN CITY INC. – Sam’s Fun City, Inc. – 60

$350,000-1 million – SANDERS BROTHERS ELECTRIC, INC. – 8195 KIPLING ST –

$2-5 million – SANDY SANSING CARS, INC – 6105 Pensacola Blvd – 352

$350,000-1 million – SANDY SANSING CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM LLC – 5705 Pensacola Blvd – 46

$350,000-1 million – SCHMIDT CONSULTING GROUP, INC. – 901 W GARDEN STREET – 19

$150,000-350,000 – SCRAP, INC. – 1751 N GREEN ST – 18

$150,000-350,000 – SECURITY ENGINEERING OF PENSACOLA INC – 6708 PLANTATION RD – 15

$350,000-1 million – SELECTRICITY L.L.C. – 1811 BLACKBIRD LN – 56

$350,000-1 million – SERVICE BY ALL SEASONS, INC. – 89 BLOUNT ST – 38

$150,000-350,000 – SERVICEMASTER PROFESSIONAL CLE – 3230 N S ST – 76

$150,000-350,000 – SHCC LLC – 8891 BURNING TREE RD – 51

$150,000-350,000 – SITE & UTILITY LLC – 403 CAROLINA DRIVE – 35

$150,000-350,000 – SMITH ORTHOPEDIC CONSULTANTS LLC – 217 E INTENDENCIA ST – 24

$150,000-350,000 – SNACKCRATE, INC – 201 E WRIGHT ST – 0

$150,000-350,000 – SOCIETY OF ENVIRONMENTAL TOXICOLOGY AND CHEMISTRY OF NORTH AMERICA – 229 S BAYLEN ST 2nd Floor – 10

$1-2 million – SOLARIS HEALTHCARE PENSACOLA, LLC – 8475 UNIVERSITY PKWY – 213

$1-2 million – SONIC SHOTTENKIRK INC – 6675 Pensacola Blvd – 86

$150,000-350,000 – SOUTHEAST ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION, INC – 9531 PALAFOX ST – 91

$150,000-350,000 – SOUTHERN DENTAL ASSOCIATES PA – 151 AIRPORT BLVD – 24

$350,000-1 million – SOUTHERN ENVIRONMENTAL INC – 6540 NINE MILE RD – 41

$1-2 million – SOUTHERN ERECTORS, INC – 6540 West Nine Mile Road – 112

$1-2 million – SOUTHERN OAKS FACILITY INC – 600 W. GREGORY ST – 0

$150,000-350,000 – SOUTHERN ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE – 1823 N 9TH AVE – 14

$150,000-350,000 – SOUTHERN SCRAP COMPANY, INC. – 2909 PALAFOX ST – 22

$150,000-350,000 – SPAIN WELLNESS INC – 1117 N PALAFOX ST – 29

$150,000-350,000 – SPANISH TRAIL VETERINARY HOSPI – 6801 SPANISH TRL – 25

$150,000-350,000 – SPECIALTY CONTRACTORS, INC. – 3615 M ST – 22

$150,000-350,000 – SPECIALTY VEHICLES SOUTHEAST, INC. – 685 Broad Street, – 0

$150,000-350,000 – ST LUKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH INC – 1394 NINE MILE RD – 7

$150,000-350,000 – ST PAUL CATHOLIC SCHOOL – 3121 HYDE PARK RD – 72

$350,000-1 million – STEP ONE AUTOMOTIVE BGC PN, LLC – 5651 PENSACOLA BLVD – 75

$350,000-1 million – STILL WATERS MEDICAL SPA LLC – 20 N TARRAGONA ST – 37

$350,000-1 million – STOA INTERNATIONAL/FLORIDA, INC. – 121 E Government St – 0

$150,000-350,000 – STUDER PROPERTIES LLP – 321 N Devilliers St Ste 103 – 25

$350,000-1 million – SUNIL GUPTA MD LLC – 5150 N DAVIS HWY STE B – 87

$150,000-350,000 – SUNPAK OF PENSACOLA INC – 8500 FOWLER AVENUE – 47

$350,000-1 million – SUPERIOR GRANITE, INC. – 7011 Pine Forest Rd. – 43

$150,000-350,000 – SUPERIOR IN-HOME CARE, INC. – 2400 W. Michigan Ave. #21 – 48

$150,000-350,000 – SURETY LAND TITLE OF FLORIDA LLC – 358 West Nine Mile Road Suite C – 31

$150,000-350,000 – SUSHI MASA PENSACOLA INC – 4731 Bayou Boulevard – 58

$350,000-1 million – SWDEN, LLC – 5879 DAHOON DR – 174

$150,000-350,000 – SWEAT LLC – 2401 EXECUTIVE PLAZA RD – 101

$150,000-350,000 – SYSTEMS SPECIALISTS, INC. – 114 WRIGHT ST – 21

$150,000-350,000 – TASAKE LLC – 701 SCENIC HWY – 19

$150,000-350,000 – TC SQUARED, INC. – 959 MASSACHUSETTS AVE – 42

$150,000-350,000 – TEAM ONE COMMUNICATIONS INC – 215 W HERMAN ST – 23

$150,000-350,000 – TEAM SANDY BLANTON REALTY, INC – 1225 W Gregory St – 19

$350,000-1 million – TEAMDRIVEN INC – 3107 E CERVANTES ST – 190

$350,000-1 million – TENNISWOOD INC. – 2915 W Navy Blvd – 75

$150,000-350,000 – THE ANCHOR CLINIC LLC – 890 S PALAFOX ST – 28

$1-2 million – THE ARC GATEWAY INC. – 3932 N 10TH AVE – 375

$150,000-350,000 – THE ASTA GROUP LLC – 223 W GREGORY ST – 10

$350,000-1 million – THE BLAKE AT BOSSIER CITY OPERATING CO LLC – 125 S ALCANIZ ST – 78

$350,000-1 million – THE BLAKE AT CHARLOTTESVILLE SERVICES LLC – 125 ALCANIZ ST STE 2 – 61

$350,000-1 million – THE BLAKE AT KINGSPORT OPERATING CO LLC – 125 S ALCANIZ ST – 80

$150,000-350,000 – THE BODACIOUS OLIVE LLC – 407 S Palafox St – 96

$350,000-1 million – THE CHURCH WARDENS AND VESTRYMEN OF CHRISTS CHURCH IN PENSACOLA – 18 W WRIGHT ST – 153

$350,000-1 million – THE DIOCESE OF PENSA – 11 North B ST – 42

$150,000-350,000 – THE GREEN-SIMMONS COMPANY, INC. – 3407 N W ST – 30

$2-5 million – THE LEWIS BEAR COMPANY – 6120 ENTERPRISE DR – 260

$150,000-350,000 – THE O’CONNOR MANAGEMENT GROUP – 1110 North 9th Ave – 12

$150,000-350,000 – THE PATHOLOGY GROUP OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA – 4724 N. Davis Highway 2nd Floor – 16

$150,000-350,000 – THE SOLAR GUYS, INC. DBA COMPASS SOLAR ENERGY – 2302 TOWN ST – 41

$150,000-350,000 – THE WRIGHT COMPANY – 89 BLOUNT ST – 34

$150,000-350,000 – TOTAL FIELD & ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LLC – 318 BEVERLY PARKWAY – 14

$150,000-350,000 – TOTAL LEASING CO INC – 98 Weed St – 41

$150,000-350,000 – TRAHAN MORTUARY SERVICES, INC. – 419 YOAKUM CT – 61

$1-2 million – TRICO MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS INC – 2800 W NAVY BLVD – 100

$350,000-1 million – TRIP 7′S, LLC – 200 S PALAFOX PL – 121

$350,000-1 million – TWOMAYS INC – 3107 CERVANTES ST Suite B – 200

$150,000-350,000 – UNDERWOOD ANDERSON & ASSOCIATES INC – 2302 NORTH 9TH AVENUE – 28

$150,000-350,000 – UNITED WAY OF WEST FLORIDA – 1301 W GOVERNMENT ST – 31

$350,000-1 million – UNIVERSITY AUTO RECYCLERS INC – 709 Massachusetts Ave – 0

$350,000-1 million – UNIVERSITY OF WEST FLORIDA FOUNDATION INC – 11000 UNIVERSITY PKWY – 50

$350,000-1 million – US BLOCK WINDOWS INC – 3000 E JOHNSON AVE – 40

$150,000-350,000 – VALLARTA INC. – 9101 PENSACOLA BLVD – 50

$350,000-1 million – VANNOY’S TIRES INC – 2252 W Michigan Ave – 70

$350,000-1 million – VELOCITY RESTORATIONS LLC – 100 MYRICK ST – 37

$350,000-1 million – VERO TECHNICAL SUPPORT INC – 3 CYPRESS POINT W – 97

$350,000-1 million – VIVID PATHOLOGY, P.A. – 5149 N 9th Avenue STE 122 – 57

$150,000-350,000 – VIZZ, LLC – 3 w GARDEN ST ste 407 – 19

$150,000-350,000 – VOL 1 INC. – 7 West MAIN ST – 31

$350,000-1 million – VS FISHER COMPANY, INC. – 3000 BLACKSHEAR AVE – 58

$150,000-350,000 – WADE PALMER & SHOEMAKER PA – 14 N PALAFOX STREET – 17

$350,000-1 million – WALBORSKY & BRADLEY, PLLC – 438 E Government Street – 31

$150,000-350,000 – WALES PAINTING, INC. – 5880 JOHNS WAY – 40

$350,000-1 million – WALLACE SPRINKLER & SUPPLY, INC. – 3607 ANDREW AVE – 70

$150,000-350,000 – WALSH & WALSH LLC – 14514 Perdido Key Drive – 43

$150,000-350,000 – WARDSTER INC – 433 E Romana Street Suite A – 64

$350,000-1 million – WARREN HOLLOW METAL DOORS & FRAMES, INC. – 1011 TEXAR DR – 49

$150,000-350,000 – WARRINGTON UTILITY & EXCAVATING INC. – 8401 UNTREINER AVE – 25

$150,000-350,000 – WARRINGTON VETERINARY CLINIC INC. – 7197 W HIGHWAY 98 – 19

$1-2 million – WATERFRONT RESCUE MISSION.ORG – 380 W Herman St – 203

$350,000-1 million – WDR MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS INC – 3018 N Davis HWY – 44

$150,000-350,000 – WELLER CELEBRATIONS, INC – 717 N 12th Ave – 28

$150,000-350,000 – WEMO INDUSTRIES INC. – 5030 Commerce Park Circle – 28

$150,000-350,000 – WEST FLORIDA CABINETS, INC. – 3301 MCLEMORE DR – 30

$5-10 million – WEST FLORIDA MEDICAL CENTER CLINIC, PA – 8333 North Davis Highway – 485

$150,000-350,000 – WEST FLORIDA PAINT AND BODY SHOP INC. – 2018 North W St – 16

$150,000-350,000 – WESTSIDE ANIMAL HOSPITAL OF N.W. FLORIDA,INC. – 711 FAIRFIELD DR – 18

$150,000-350,000 – WHIBBS STONE BARNETT, PA – 801 W ROMANA ST Unit C – 22

$350,000-1 million – WHITESELL GREEN INC – 3881 N PALAFOX – 54

$150,000-350,000 – WILLIAMS GRAY COMPANY INC – 4300 BAYOU BLVD STE 21 – 5

$150,000-350,000 – WILLIAMS-BROWN INC – 801 w romana st – 0

$350,000-1 million – WILSON HARRELL FARRINGTON FORD WILSON SPAIN & PARSONS PA – 307 PALAFOX ST – 27

$2-5 million – WOODLANDS MEDICAL SPECIALISTS, P.A. – 4724 North Davis Hwy – 270

$150,000-350,000 – WORLD AUTO GLASS, L.L.C. – 6310 PALAFOX ST – 19

$350,000-1 million – WTL CORPORATION – 8132 PITTMAN AVE – 54

$350,000-1 million – YOUNG MEN’S CHRISTIAN ASSOCATION OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA INC. – 165 E INTENDENCIA ST – 74

$350,000-1 million – YOUNG, BILL, BOLES, PALMER, DUKE & THOMPSON – 226 Palafox Place 7th Floor – 36

$150,000-350,000 – ZARAHN INSURANCE AGENCY, INC. – 229 Beverly Pkwy – 0

$150,000-350,000 – ZARZAUR LAW, P.A. – 100 PALAFOX PL – 16

$150,000-350,000 – ZEN HOSPITALITY LLC – 7813 N DAVIS HWY – 40

PENSACOLA BEACH

$150,000-350,000 – ANALYST GROUP LLC, THE – 721 PENSACOLA BEACH BLVD UNIT 502 – 33 PENSACOLA BEACH

$350,000-1 million – SIDELINES SPORTS BAR – 2 VIA DE LUNA DR – 27 PENSACOLA BEACH

WALNUT HILL

$350,000-1 million – GULF CONSTRUCTION LLC – 11340 Hwy 97, – 0 WALNUT HILL

ALABAMA

ATMORE

$1-2 million – ALTO PRODUCTS CORP AL – 1 Alto Way – 253

$150,000-350,000 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES LLC – 406 E NASHVILLE AVE – 7

$150,000-350,000 – ATMORE INDUSTRIES, INC. – 115 INDUSTRIAL DR – 21

$350,000-1 million – CREEK INDIAN ENTERPRISES DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY – 100 BROOKWOOD RD – 0

$150,000-350,000 – CREEK INDIAN ENTERPRISES DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY – 100 BROOKWOOD RD – 49

$1-2 million – DIAMOND GASOLINE STATIONS, INC. – 3227 Hwy 21 North – 158

$1-2 million – ESCAMBIA COUNTY ALABAMA COMMUNITY HOSPITALS, INC – 401 Medical Park Drive –

$150,000-350,000 – ESCOFAB, INC. – 171 INDUSTRIAL DR –

$150,000-350,000 – HELTON VISION ASSOCIATES, P.C. – 166 LINDBERG AVE – 17

$150,000-350,000 – HENDRIX TRACTOR COMPANY, INC. – 2201 Highway 21 North, – 17

$150,000-350,000 – JOHNSON FORD INC. – 1828 S MAIN ST – 27

$150,000-350,000 – LEE VETERINARY CLINIC, P.C. – 484 BACHELOR RD – 24

$350,000-1 million – MUSKOGEE TECHNOLOGY – 601 MUSKOGEE BLVD – 0

$1-2 million – PARKER & SON INC – 9594 Hwy 31 – 138

$150,000-350,000 – PEACOCK ENTERPRISES, INC. – 4769 HIGHWAY 21 – 0

$350,000-1 million – PEPSI-COLA BOTTLING COMPANY OF ATMORE, INC. – 106 South PRESLEY ST – 32

$150,000-350,000 – R&F FOODS OF ALABAMA INC – 600 E CHURCH ST – 79

$150,000-350,000 – S ROLIN INC – 5060 Jack Springs Road – 25

$150,000-350,000 – SIX CHICKS LLC – 1804 S.MAIN ST – 0

$1-2 million – SWIFT LUMBER INC – 1450 Swift Mill Rd – 115

FLOMATON

$150,000-350,000 – ARRINGTON CURB AND EXCAVATION, INC. – 22676 Highway 31 – 30

$350,000-1 million – COASTAL ELECTRICAL CONSTRUCTION LLC – 23505 Highway 31 – 49

$150,000-350,000 – S & S CONSTRUCTION LLC – 277 Pecan Leaf Lane – 25

BREWTON

$150,000-350,000 – B&C WOOD LLC – PO Box 790 – 40

$150,000-350,000 – BREWTON AREA YOUNG MEN’S CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION – 1 YMCA dr – 87

$350,000-1 million – BREWTON IRON WORKS, INC. – 132 MILDRED ST – 47

$150,000-350,000 – BREWTON MEDICAL CENTER PHARMACY, P.C. – 1121 BELLEVILLE AVE – 28

$350,000-1 million – BREWTON MEDICAL CENTER, LLC – 1121 BELLEVILLE AVE – 43

$150,000-350,000 – CBA HOUSING INC – 1251 SOUTH BLVD – 13

$350,000-1 million – DORSO RESTAURANTS INC – 464 Hwy 31 S. Blvd – 0

$2-5 million – ESCAMBIA COUNTY HEALTHCARE AUTHORITY – 1301 BELLEVILLE AVE D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital – 280

$1-2 million – FRIT CAR INC – 1965 SOUTH BLVD – 123

$150,000-350,000 – GOODWAY REFINING LLC – 315 BELLEVILLE AVE – 23

$150,000-350,000 – HAINJE’S, INC – 105 Halsey Street – 31

$150,000-350,000 – J.R.’S TRUCKING, INC. – 575 BARNETT HWY – 34

$350,000-1 million – JIM PEACH MOTORS, INC. – 518 SOUTH BLVD – 31

$150,000-350,000 – LEIGH PLACE MANAGEMENT LLC – 315 BELLEVILLE AVE – 15

$150,000-350,000 – NATURAL DECORATIONS INC – 777 INDUSTRIAL PARK DR – 30

$150,000-350,000 – PEACH AUTOMOTIVE INC – 2227 DOUGLAS AVE – 27

$150,000-350,000 – S.A.M. SALES INC – 5864 HIGHWAY 41 – 31

$2-5 million – T.R. MILLER MILL CO., INC. – 215 DEER ST – 200

$150,000-350,000 – THOMPSON, LOGGING, LLC – 255 MADDEN SMITH LOOP – 16

$150,000-350,000 – TIMBERLINE HOMES OF LOUISIANA LLC – 1251 SOUTH BLVD – 17

EAST BREWTON

$150,000-350,000 – GKS ELECTRIC II – 203.5 SIMMONS STREET – 13