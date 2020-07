Happy Fourth! Since Most Public Displays Are Canceled, Here’s The 2020 NorthEscambia.com Fireworks ‘Show’

Happy Fourth of July!

Since most public fireworks shows in the area are canceled or postponed, we decided to share a little fireworks show of our own from the NorthEscambia.com photo archives for you to enjoy.

Here’s a look back at several local fireworks shows:

Century/Flomaton 2018

Century/Flomaton 2017

Century/Flomaton 2016

Jay 2016

Century/Flomaton 2015.

Century/Flomaton 2014.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



