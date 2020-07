Flomaton Police Seek Man That Stole Fan From Local Laundry

The Flomaton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man that stolen a fan from a local business.

The man appeared to be wearing jeans, a camouflage shirt, a white hat and a dark-color face covering as he walked out of laundry with the barrel fan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811 and ask for Chief Thompson.