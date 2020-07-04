Flomaton Employee Positive For COVID-19; Fire Department ‘Professionally Disinfected’

Flomaton confirmed Friday that a town employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and mandatory face masking has been ordered for town employees and volunteers.

In a statement, Flomaton said they learned the employee had become ill on Tuesday, June 30, and the employee was placed on paid leave and sent home to quarantine. A release from the town does not identity the department in which the person worked, but it does note that “after the exposure the fire department was professionally disinfected”.

Mayor Dewey Bondurant has directed the mandatory use of face masks in most circumstances by town employees and volunteers, including the fire department, “when two or more persons are present”.

All municipal buildings are being disinfected and are closed to visitors. A drive-thru window is open normal business hours for court or utility payments, which can also be made online.

The Alabama Department of Health is expected to do contact tracing and make any needed notifications to persons that may have been exposed to the infected employee.