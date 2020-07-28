First F/A-18 Super Hornet Delivered To The Blue Angels

The latest plane for the United States Blue Angels was delivered to Pensacola Monday.

Capt. Eric Doyle, director of the Blue Angels Super Hornet Transition Team, delivered the first Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet to Naval Air Station Pensacola.

“We would like to especially thank the teams at Boeing, Chief of Naval Air Training Command, Naval Air Systems Command, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, and Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons Systems Support,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “The success of this mission was a direct reflection of their hard work.”

The Blue Angels are slated to transition to the F/A-18 Super Hornet later this year after using the F/A-18 Hornet for 34 years.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.