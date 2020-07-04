Fireworks Sales Skyrocket After Florida Legalizes Use For The Fourth. And The Pandemic Means More Business Too.

July 4, 2020

Business has been brisk this year at an Alabama roadside fireworks store west of Atmore, less than a mile north of Florida line.

A year ago, it was illegal to set off many types of fireworks Florida. But this year is different, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law that allows fireworks of any kind to be used on July 4, December 31 and January 1. Not just the sparklers, noisemakers and the like Floridians have been restricted to for years, but real fireworks that explode or shoot into the sky.

“Class ‘C’ consumer fireworks are legal now for the Fourth,” Fireworks Distributors owner Greg Odom said. “That means anything in the store is legal in Florida for the Fourth of July.”

That new Florida law has led to an uptick in sales to customers to both Florida and Alabama for Odom, but so has the COVID-19 pandemic that has many people not wanting to be out in crowds. And the cancellation of most area public fireworks shows has meant even more business.

“This season has been phenomenal; I’ve never seen anything like it,” Odom said. “People don’t want to get out in crowds. They would rather stay home. Families want to be families again.”

Odom’s fireworks store is located at the corner of Highway 31 and Pineville Road. He said they are offering masks to customers and working to follow recommended CDC guidelines.

The new law signed by DeSantis does not supercede any local regulations governing fireworks.

