Escambia County Man Killed In Klondike Road Rollover Crash

An Escambia County man was killed a crash Sunday morning in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 36-year old man was traveling south on Klondike Road approaching Dunaway Lane when he lost control of his vehicle and begin to leave the roadway. His car traveled sideways, hit a fence and rolled over.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS.

The FHP no longer releases the name of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.