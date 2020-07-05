Escambia County Man Killed In Klondike Road Rollover Crash

July 5, 2020

An Escambia County man was killed a crash Sunday morning in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 36-year old man was traveling south on Klondike Road approaching Dunaway Lane when he lost control of his vehicle and begin to leave the roadway. His car traveled sideways, hit a fence and rolled over.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS.

The FHP no longer releases the name of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments

One Response to “Escambia County Man Killed In Klondike Road Rollover Crash”

  1. Klondike Kid on July 5th, 2020 6:45 pm

    Tragic loss of life. The 2 long straight roads that are the arterial roads of my home community , Klondike Rd. & Eight Mile Creek Rd. , have long been dangerous for people exceeding the posted 35 MPH speed limits. The more houses built in Beulah , the more people shortcut through the Klondike Community to get to I 10 or Pine Forest Rd. The curve on Eight Mile has had it’s share of accidents too. Unfamiliar roads , darkness & speed are dangerous combinations. My sympathies go out to this man’s loved ones.





