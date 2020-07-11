Escambia County Temporarily Closing All Recycling Locations Due To COVID-19 Impacts

Escambia County is closing all public recycling locations effect Monday due to impacts from COVID-19.

Inmate crews from Escambia County Corrections are used to manage mess from illegal dumping at the sites. Those inmate road crew program was suspended Thursday after an inmate at the Escambia County Work Annex (formerly known as the road prison) tested positive for COVID-19.

“With the loss of labor crews from Escambia County Corrections, the county will not have manpower to manage illegal dumping at the sites. There have been multiple complaints about illegal dumping from neighbors and businesses around each site. Do not leave any materials at the drop-off recycling sites,” the county said in a press release Friday afternoon.

The following Escambia County recycling locations are closed until further notice:

UF/IFAS Extension Office: 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Molino Fire Station: 1459 Molino Rd, Molino

Oak Grove Convenience Center: 745 County Road 99, McDavid

Perdido Landfill: 13009 Beulah Road, Cantonment

Baars Softball Field: 12950 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

ECUA Ellyson Campus (between the old airplane hangar and the ECUA Water Quality Laboratory): 9255 Sturdevant Street, Pensacola

Escambia High School: 1310 N. 65th Avenue, Pensacola

Ever’Man Natural Foods Cooperative Grocery (rear parking lot): 315 W. Garden Street, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Fire Station: 2331 E. Johnson Avenue, Pensacola

A recycling site that was located at the John R. Jones Ballpark on Nine Mile Road was previously closed on June 15 due to a problem with illegal dumping.

ECUA residential sanitation customers can get a free recycling as part of their service. Call ECUA at (850) 476-0480 Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.