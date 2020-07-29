Escambia Commissioners Receive Three Face Mask Mandate Options. One Is All Talk; One Carries Criminal Penalties.

Three mask mandate options have been drafted for consideration by the Escambia County Commission at their next regular meeting on August 6.

One is no more than a strong request with no penalties. Violators of one can received a noncriminal citation, while violating one option would be a second degree misdemeanor criminal offense.

The options were drafted by County Attorney Alison Rogers at the request of commissioner that was not named in her email to the board.

“What you have here are three different concepts,” Rogers said in her email as she provided the following options:

An emergency order requiring individuals to wear masks pursuant to your state of local emergency. This takes three votes and a violation of an emergency order is a second degree misdemeanor per state law. A resolution strongly encouraging the use of masks. This takes three votes and has no penalty for failure to comply. An emergency ordinance requiring businesses to post mask wearing requirements and individuals in businesses to wear masks. It provides for noncriminal citations for enforcement. An emergency ordinance requires four (4) votes. The same ordinance could be advertised and scheduled for public hearing at a later meeting and would only require three (3) votes.

The commission can vote to approve any variation of the three options, and they also have the option of doing nothing.