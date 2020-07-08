Escambia Commissioner May Selected To Serve On FAC COVID-19 Committee

July 8, 2020

Escambia County District 3 Commissioner Lumon May has been selected to serve on the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee.

“I am extremely proud and honored to serve on the COVID-19 Committee for the Florida Association of Counties,” said District 3 Commissioner Lumon May. “Since the arrival of the pandemic in Escambia County, I have worked closely with local hospitals to ensure everyone had access to testing. I am looking forward to working with leaders statewide on COVID-19 related policies that will help return our state and counties back to normal while keeping residents safe and healthy.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 