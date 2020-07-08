Escambia Commissioner May Selected To Serve On FAC COVID-19 Committee

Escambia County District 3 Commissioner Lumon May has been selected to serve on the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee.

“I am extremely proud and honored to serve on the COVID-19 Committee for the Florida Association of Counties,” said District 3 Commissioner Lumon May. “Since the arrival of the pandemic in Escambia County, I have worked closely with local hospitals to ensure everyone had access to testing. I am looking forward to working with leaders statewide on COVID-19 related policies that will help return our state and counties back to normal while keeping residents safe and healthy.”