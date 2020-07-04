Escambia Adds One Death, 200 New COVID-19 Deaths Saturday; State Sets New One-Day Increase Record

Escambia County COVID-19 cases were up by 200 in the Friday report from the the Florida Department of Health. Statewide, Florida set a new record for a one day increase of 11,458.

An additional death of a 79-year old man reported, bringing Escambia County’s fatalities to 47. He was not a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased to 2,597, and Santa Rosa cases were up by 72 to 815.

Of the 1,339 test results returned on Friday, 11.9% were positive in Escambia County and 15.9 were positive from 380 tests in Santa Rosa County.

Of the 47 deaths in Escambia County, 36 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 190,052 cases including 187,090 Florida residents. There have been 15,735 hospitalizations* and 3,702 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 2,597 (+200 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 388

Pensacola — 1,914 (+150)

Cantonment — 171 (+33)

Molino— 29 (+5)

Century — 14 (+1)

Bellview — 7

McDavid — 6

Walnut Hill — 3

Perdido Key — 3

Hospitalizations: 107* (+6)

Deaths — 47 (+1)

Male — 974

Female — 1,215

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 815 (+72 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 8

Milton — 341 (+26)

Navarre — 133 (+9)

Gulf Breeze — 162 (+18)

Pace — 89 (+10)

Jay — 19 (+2)

Hospitalizations — 40* (+2)

Deaths — 9

Male — 427

Female — 379

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Median Age — 33

Florida cases:

Total cases — 190,052

Florida residents — 187,090

Deaths — 3,702

Hospitalizations — 15,491

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.